Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts completes acquisition of Grand Venture Technology Limited

Utrecht, 31 October 2025

Aalberts completes acquisition of Grand Venture Technology Limited

Aalberts announces successful completion of the acquisition of Grand Venture Technology Limited (GVT). With its head office in Singapore, GVT operates six facilities across Singapore, Malaysia and China, generating an annual revenue of SGD 160 million in 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% with approximately 1,800 employees.

In July 2025, Aalberts announced that an agreement was reached for the proposed acquisition of GVT, a leading precision engineering solutions and service provider of components, mechatronics, assembly and testing mainly for semiconductor, analytical life sciences, medical, aerospace and industrial automation industries.

With this transaction now completed, we are expanding into the strategically important Southeast Asian semicon market, as part of our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy. It will establish a new customer base for Aalberts and will enhance our value proposition to existing customers who are investing in the region. The combined activities will be able to offer strengthened semicon engineering capabilities and technologies, enhancing productivity for customers, for example in semicon back-end manufacturing. This opportunity is strategically positioned for multi-year growth and will be value accretive for Aalberts.

The results of GVT will be consolidated as of 1 November 2025.

CEO statement

Stéphane Simonetta, comments: “Today marks an important milestone as we complete the acquisition of GVT. It is a strategic move for our semicon segment that will unlock future growth opportunities in Southeast Asia. We are excited to welcome GVT and its experienced team. Together, we are uniquely positioned to drive long-term growth, expand services to our existing customers and serve new customers with leading engineering capabilities and technologies.”

contact

+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CET)

investors@aalberts.com

regulated information

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside

information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

