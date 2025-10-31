2025WSTDF–Green H₂ Forum Held at Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 27 to 29, 2025, the 2025 World Science and Technology Development Forum, themed “AI for Science and Development (AI4SD)”, was successfully held at the China Hall of Science and Technology in Beijing. As one of the key events during the “The International Month 2025: Openness, Cooperation, Trust” organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Forum focuses on major international scientific issues and cutting-edge research topics, releasing a series of significant achievements. It has now evolved into a globally influential platform for scientific dialogue and cooperation, and a flagship brand symbolizing China’s engagement with the international science and technology community.

On October 28, the parallel forum titled “Promoting Green Hydrogen Applications to Provide an Ideal Pathway for Deep Decarbonization in Modern Production and Life”, co-organized by the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA) and China SAE, concluded successfully at the China Hall of Science and Technology. Over 100 experts, scholars, and corporate representatives from China and abroad gathered to discuss innovative pathways and practical solutions for advancing green hydrogen in global energy transition and deep decarbonization. The parallel forum was also livestreamed on online platforms, attracting over 4,000 online views.

The opening session was moderated by Ms. Zou Wei, Director of the Events and Communication Department of the IHFCA. Ms. Wang Ju, Secretary General of the IHFCA and Member of the UN Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition (CEET), delivered a keynote address.

She highlighted that hydrogen energy is a key lever for addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality. As an essential component of the energy transition, hydrogen also serves as a major driver for low-carbon economic growth. Ms. Wang proposed four development initiatives for the global green hydrogen industry:

Promoting hydrogen industrialization through diversified application scenarios, Driving technological breakthroughs through innovation, Exploring diversified investment and financing mechanisms, and Strengthening international cooperation to build an open and shared global hydrogen ecosystem.





Ms. Lindsay Margenau, Counselor and Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada to China, highly commended China’s remarkable progress in green hydrogen development in recent years. She noted that Canada also holds a leading position in water electrolysis, hydrogen storage and transportation, and fuel cell technologies, and operates the world’s longest hydrogen pipeline network and several large-scale storage facilities. She emphasized the vast potential for China–Canada cooperation in clean energy, expressing hope that multilateral platforms could further advance hydrogen infrastructure and international trade development.

Professor Ouyang Minggao, Chairman of IHFCA, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Professor at Tsinghua University, delivered a keynote speech titled “The New Energy Revolution and the Development of Green Hydrogen.” He provided a comprehensive overview of China’s technological progress and future trends in hydrogen energy. Prof. Ouyang noted that China’s automotive fuel cell technologies have reached international parity, with significant breakthroughs achieved in membrane electrode assemblies and catalysts. He identified fuel cell heavy-duty trucks as a key development direction, calling for differentiated advancement through “longer range, lower hydrogen consumption, and reduced cost.”

Prof. Ouyang further emphasized that future hydrogen development must focus on supply chain innovation, not just technology. He suggested models such as hydrogen cylinder leasing, hydrogen bottle swapping, and integrated hydrogen-electric refueling stations to lower full-chain costs. He projected that by 2035, China’s renewable energy capacity will reach 3.6 billion kilowatts, enabling a substantial reduction in green hydrogen costs and ushering in large-scale industrialization. He concluded by presenting the “law for green hydrogen economics” — energy-to-hydrogen conversion, multi-energy integration, and scenario-driven system loops — affirming his confidence in green hydrogen as a core pillar of China’s future energy revolution.

Mr. Wang Hao, Vice Chairman of the First Standardization Working Committee of IHFCA and Deputy General Manager of the Science and Technology Department at Sinopec Corp., delivered a presentation titled “Practices and Insights on the Large-Scale Application of Green Hydrogen in Energy and Chemical Enterprises.”

He introduced Sinopec’s comprehensive hydrogen energy strategy, highlighting the Kuqa Green Hydrogen Project, the world’s largest photovoltaic-powered hydrogen production facility, which reduces CO₂ emissions by about 485,000 tons annually. Sinopec is also advancing the Ordos integrated wind-solar-hydrogen project. By 2024, Sinopec’s hydrogen consumption reached 4.41 million tons, accounting for 12% of China’s total, with 148 hydrogen refueling stations in operation — the most in the world. Looking ahead, he said Sinopec will accelerate the establishment of a “West-to-East, North-to-South” hydrogen transmission network, promote the creation of a Hydrogen Industry Standardization Committee, and advance the development of a unified standards system.

Mr. Mikaa Blugeon-Mered, International Senior Advisor of IHFCA and Senior Researcher on Hydrogen Geopolitics and Global Markets at the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières, presented “Innovation in Renewable Hydrogen Production Technologies and Pathways to Cost Reduction.” He noted that 2023–2024 marks a critical period for rebuilding global confidence in the green hydrogen industry, with China demonstrating strong competitiveness in electrolyzer manufacturing and large-scale hydrogen projects. As costs decline and international investment grows, global green hydrogen capacity will enter an exponential growth phase, with China playing a leading role in cost reduction and supply chain integration.

Dr. Fang Haifeng, Chief Expert at China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd., Deputy Director of China Automotive Strategy and Policy Research Center, presented “Key Progresses and Inspirations of China's Fuel Cell Vehicle Demonstration City Clusters.”

He reported that since the launch of the national FCV demonstration city clusters program in 2021, China’s global share in the fuel cell vehicle market has risen significantly, with over 80% localization achieved for eight key components. However, challenges persist — including high upstream hydrogen costs, limited downstream markets, and strong policy dependency. He proposed several measures: addressing supply bottlenecks to stabilize hydrogen production, promoting large-scale use in highway scenarios, cautiously developing passenger FCEVs, and enhancing the linkage between hydrogen and carbon markets to foster sustainable industry growth.

The panel discussion session was chaired by Mr. Tony Chen, China President of Anglo American.

Mr. Richard Kindich, Director of Powertrain Integration & NEV R&D at Daimler Truck China, shared Daimler’s technological progress in hydrogen mobility. He stated that Daimler is committed to achieving zero-carbon transportation through innovation and is actively advancing hydrogen applications in heavy-duty vehicles. He also praised China’s rapid progress in infrastructure and industry integration.

Mr. Hou Zhongjun, Vice General Manager of Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co., Ltd., discussed the future prospects of fuel cell applications in commercial and passenger vehicles. He emphasized that cost reduction and durability improvement remain the core priorities. Through technological R&D and innovative business models, his company aims to strengthen the hydrogen supply chain and promote a sustainable hydrogen economy.

Professor Liu Jianguo, Doctoral Supervisor at North China Electric Power University, presented the latest academic advancements in fuel cell research. He noted that China has progressed from “catching up” to “running alongside” global leaders, particularly in membrane electrodes and base materials. He also underscored the importance of talent development, encouraging more young professionals to join the hydrogen sector.

During the forum, the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA) and KPMG China jointly released the report “Research on the Application of AI Technology in the Hydrogen Energy Sector.” Mr. Li Jing, Partner of Deal Strategy and M&A / Circular Economy Lead at KPMG China, introduced the report, which systematically reviews global AI–hydrogen integration practices and policy cases across major regions, showcasing innovative models in smart manufacturing, energy transition, and green development. The report further analyzes AI applications throughout the hydrogen value chain — from production, storage, and transport to utilization — highlighting its role in efficiency, safety, and cost optimization, and providing quantitative evaluations of AI maturity and potential value for policymakers, investors, and innovators.

At the launch ceremony, Prof. Ouyang Minggao, Ms. Wang Ju, Mr. Chen Wei, Mr. Wang Hao, Mr. Mikaa Blugeon-Mered, and Mr. Li Jing jointly pressed their hands on the screen to officially unveil the report, marking the beginning of a new era of deep integration between hydrogen energy and AI technology.

The forum concluded with vibrant exchanges and inspiring discussions. It served not only as an academic exchange platform but also as an opportunity to promote international cooperation and envision the future of the hydrogen industry. Participants unanimously agreed that green hydrogen represents a critical pathway toward deep decarbonization in modern society and a key driving force in the global energy transition.

Moving forward, the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA) will continue to collaborate with governments, research institutions, and industrial partners worldwide to advance technological innovation, standard harmonization, and international cooperation, accelerating the sustainable development of the global hydrogen industry.

