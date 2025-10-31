PRDT to Launch $PRDT Token on November 1st, Distributing 80% of Platform Revenue to Stakers

Abita Springs, Louisiana, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After four years of building, PRDT, the world’s first cross-chain decentralized price prediction market platform, is set to launch its native token, $PRDT, on November 1st, 2025 on BNB Chain.





Launched in 2021, PRDT has paid out more than $200 million to users across its Classic and Pro trading modes, establishing itself as one of the most trusted and transparent platforms in DeFi price prediction markets.



A Token Backed by Real Revenue





The $PRDT token introduces a revenue-sharing model rarely seen in DeFi. Eighty percent (80%) of all platform revenues are distributed daily to token stakers in leading cryptocurrencies, including ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, POL, SOL, and PRDT itself.



This makes $PRDT one of the few tokens in the market powered by real yield from actual trading activity, not speculation.



“After four years of innovation, the moment has finally come,” said Florian, from the PRDT team. “The $PRDT token allows our users to share directly in the platform’s success. This isn’t about hype, it’s about real, on-chain revenue flowing back to our community.”

Engineered for Long-Term Growth





$PRDT’s tokenomics are designed for stability and sustainability. Through a Buyback Reserve, the platform automatically activates purchases when the token price falls more than 20% below its 30-day moving average, supporting price resilience and investor confidence.



The project’s cross-chain presence, spanning BSC, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and other EVM-compatible networks, further strengthens the token’s utility and reach. As more traders participate, staking rewards scale in tandem, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle that benefits both users and holders.



“We’ve built a system where performance drives value,” added Florian. “As the platform grows, so do the rewards for those who believe in the long-term vision.”

A Proven Platform, A New Era





Since its inception in 2021, PRDT.Finance has redefined short-term prediction markets through fast, transparent trading rounds and an intuitive on-chain experience. The platform has processed millions of trades and distributed over $200 million in payouts, proving the durability of its model.



With a growing community of 500,000+ active users, PRDT is setting the standard for DeFi prediction markets and revenue-sharing tokens.

Learn More





Website: https://prdt.finance

Token Launch: November 1st, 2025 – 12:00 PM CET on PancakeSwap

Follow on X: https://x.com/PRDT_Finance





About PRDT Finance



RDT Finance is a fast-growing cross-chain DeFi prediction platform seamlessly integrated with numerous blockchains, ensuring maximum flexibility and scalability. The platform has been audited by CertiK and Vibranium and reviewed by over 40 independent developers. PRDT Finance is available globally, although local regulations may apply in specific regions.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



