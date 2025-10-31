SilentSwap Launches V2, Enabling Seamless Non-Custodial Cross-Chain Privacy for Web3 Transactions

The upgraded version supports untraceable swaps and advances Shibtoshi’s vision of privacy-ready infrastructure for global finance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilentSwap , a next-generation decentralized swap protocol focused on transaction confidentiality, announces the launch of SilentSwap V2. The upgrade delivers fast performance, enhanced privacy features, and added multi-chain support. Built for high-volume use, SilentSwap V2 enables compliant, secure asset transfers with seamless anonymity across multiple blockchain networks.

Building Trust Without Exposure

At the heart of SilentSwap’s design is a simple principle: transparency and privacy can coexist. Radical transparency built early blockchain trust but now exposes information that should remain undisclosed. Every transfer is visible on-chain, revealing vendor relationships, pricing, payroll, and treasury movements that competitors and hackers can easily analyze.

With global digital wallet transactions projected to surpass 25 trillion dollars by 2027, data protection has become a defining factor in how value moves across blockchain networks. It is no longer optional but an essential expectation for both users and institutions. Yet most digital payment systems remain fully transparent, limiting blockchain adoption for sensitive or high-volume transfers.

Through a single API integration, exchanges, wallets, and payment platforms can enable discreet, compliant swaps while users maintain full custody of their assets. For users, anonymity becomes a simple toggle they can turn on for confidential exchange. For platforms, it becomes a competitive advantage that enhances trust, retention, and differentiation.

Shibtoshi’s Vision Behind SilentSwap

SilentSwap was founded by Shibtoshi, a well known veteran crypto investor and entrepreneur. Operating under a pseudonym to protect his identity, he created SilentSwap to address one of blockchain’s most persistent barriers: the inability of retail users and institutions to operate securely when every movement is publicly visible.

"The infrastructure exists, the rails are efficient, but privacy remains the bottleneck preventing trillion-dollar markets from moving on-chain," said Shibtoshi, Founder and CEO of SilentSwap. "No CFO would wire funds if competitors could watch in real time. No trader would execute if their positions were visible before settlement. Yet this is exactly what blockchain demands today. SilentSwap V2 changes that equation entirely. We're not adding privacy as a feature; we're recognizing it as the foundation required for serious capital to operate on-chain."

SilentSwap V2 delivers on this vision through confidential-by-design routing that breaks the direct link between sender and receiver. Users retain control of their keys, and there is no centralized bridge, mixer, or counterparty risk. The result is a silent, secure environment for digital transactions.

Privacy and Compliance Can Coexist

Built to be decentralized, trustless, and non-custodial, SilentSwap offers developers and institutions an OFAC and AML-compliant architecture that demonstrates how confidentiality and regulation can advance together.

About SilentSwap

SilentSwap is a non-custodial, privacy-first platform for cross-chain digital asset swaps, purpose-built for retail and institutional use. Clients remain in full control of their assets at all times, with transactions executed directly from their wallets; no third-party custody required. In a market where performance and protection can no longer be an afterthought, SilentSwap meets the growing demand for secure, private infrastructure across blockchain networks.

Media Contact:

Audrey Nesbitt

Info@silentswap.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb3ded01-a120-41f1-af5e-dc0cc556bd86.