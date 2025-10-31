To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

31 October 2025

Company Announcement number 87/2025

Realkredit Danmark will change the refinancing term on new loans

Realkredit Danmark will, as of 25 November 2025, change the refinancing date for new FlexLån® and variable rate FlexLife® in Danish kroner to 1 April. Currently, all new loans are issued with a refinancing date of 1 January. The change is being made to distribute the refinancing volume between the two dates (1 January and 1 April), thereby mitigating refinancing risk and ensuring compliance with the Supervisory Diamond.

All loan offers will be disbursed with the refinancing date specified in the offer. Consequently, during a transitional period, loans with a refinancing date of 1 January will still be disbursed. The refinancing date will not be changed for loans that have already been disbursed.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

