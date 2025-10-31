Noise Monitoring Devices Market to Hit USD 1287.76 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Environmental Awareness and Urbanization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Noise Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 849.17 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1287.76 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2025-2032.

Due to growing awareness of noise pollution and its effects on the environment and human health, the market for noise monitoring devices is growing. Accurate noise monitoring in cities, airports, railroads, and industrial zones is becoming increasingly important due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding transportation infrastructure.





The U.S. Noise Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 219.76 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 330.73 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2025-2032.

Greater urbanization, stringent environmental laws, and greater awareness of the negative health effects of noise pollution are all driving growth in the U.S. market for noise monitoring devices. Demand is further increased in the public and industrial sectors by the adoption of smart city projects and cutting-edge IoT-enabled monitoring solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Hardware Segment Dominated in 2024 and Software Segment is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

Hardware segment held the largest revenue share of about 73% in 2024 due to its essential role in accurate noise measurement and compliance reporting. Software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 7.06% from 2025–2032 owing to increasing demand for cloud-based analytics, real-time data visualization, and remote device management.

By Type of Noise, Class 1 Standard 51 Segment Held the Largest Share in 2024 and Class 2 Standard 2 Segment to Witness High CAGR Growth

Class 1 Standard 51 segment accounted for the largest share of about 62% in 2024 due to its superior precision, meeting stringent global noise measurement regulations. Class 2 Standard 52 segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of about 6.60% from 2025–2032 due to its cost-effectiveness and suitability for general-purpose noise assessments.

By Application, Market was Dominated by Industries Segment in 2024 and Residential Areas Segment to Experience Fastest CAGR Growth

Industries segment dominated the market with a 27% share in 2024 due to strict occupational noise regulations, high worker safety standards, and mandatory compliance in manufacturing and heavy industrial environments. Residential Areas segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.42% from 2025–2032 due to rising urbanization, smart city projects, and increasing awareness of noise-related health risks.

By Connectivity, Ethernet-based Segment Dominated the Market in 2024 and Cellular-based Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Ethernet-based segment led the market with a 32% share in 2024 owing to its reliability, high-speed data transfer, and suitability for permanent monitoring installations. Cellular-based segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 6.92% from 2025–2032 driven by its flexibility, remote accessibility, and ease of deployment in diverse locations.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of about 36% in 2024 due to strict environmental noise regulations, high industrial safety standards, and advanced infrastructure for monitoring.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 7.52% over 2025–2032 driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing industrial activities.

Key Players:

Brüel & Kjaer

3M Communications

SINUS Messtechnik GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Casella Inc.

FLIR Systems

RION Co. Ltd.

CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU

ACOEM Group

Pulsar Instruments

SKF Group

PCE Instruments

Cirrus Research Plc

NTi Audio

Larson Davis

Svantek

KIMO

TSI Incorporated

Envirosuite

Sonitus Systems

Noise Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 849.17 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1287.76 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.42% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application(Railways, Airports, Recreational Areas, Industries, Hospitals, Residential Areas, Others)

• By Component(Hardware, Software)

• By Connectivity(Ethernet-based, Wi-Fi 55-based, USB Cable-based, Cellular-based)

• By Type of Noise(Class 1 Standard 51, Class 2 Standard 52) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

2025: Brüel & Kjær (HBK): Announced the new LAN-XI Open API, enabling flexible integration of their data-acquisition hardware with any software—improving adaptability and control in complex noise-and-vibration monitoring systems.

Brüel & Kjær (HBK): Announced the new LAN-XI Open API, enabling flexible integration of their data-acquisition hardware with any software—improving adaptability and control in complex noise-and-vibration monitoring systems. 2023: Cirrus Research Plc: Launched Quantum 2.3 in November, introducing Motorsport-focused Track Mode, open API for real-time noise/weather/vibration data, browser interface, dark mode, audio playback, and customizable branding and notifications.

