"Beautiful China: The Magnificent Great Wall across Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei," has been officially launched

QINHUANGDAO, China, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24 (local time), "Beautiful China: The Magnificent Great Wall across Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei" was officially launched at the International Communication Event for the Conservation and Utilization Achievements of the Great Wall in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region. The event was jointly organized by the Hebei Cultural Relics Bureau, the Beijing Cultural Relics Bureau, and the Tianjin Cultural Relics Bureau.

The film highlights the majestic landscapes and architectural ingenuity of the Great Wall sections within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It is structured into three thematic parts: "Safeguarding the Homeland, a Legacy Passed Down Through Generations", "Sustaining the Wall with Technology - A Renewed Great Wall" and "Weaving Dreams along the Great Wall - A Bridge across the World". The film not only features high praise from the international community but also recounts touching stories of deep connections with the Great Wall. These include the enduring bond of British scholar and Great Wall conservation expert William Lindesay and his family, as well as the profound ties of American architect Jim Spear. It also showcases the dedicated efforts of Guo Zemin, a cultural heritage worker from Hebei, whose family has protected the Wall across three generations, the application of new technologies for Wall conservation by heritage departments in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the remarkable rural revitalization and improved livelihoods of communities living at the foot of the Great Wall.

The film offers a unique perspective on the Great Wall’s enduring allure as both the backbone of Chinese civilization and a symbol of the national spirit. It eloquently illustrates how the Wall transcends time and space, serving as a cultural bridge and a bond of friendship that connects China with the world. It is hoped that this film will inspire more international scholars and travelers to learn about the achievements in preserving and utilizing the Great Wall across the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and to eventually witness its majestic beauty in person.

