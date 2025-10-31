Decarbonizing the Steel Industry Research Report 2025: Key Opportunities in Advancing Hydrogen-based Methods and Electric Arc Furnaces Despite Financial Risks and Resource Limitations

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Steel Industry - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the suitability of energy transition technologies such as secondary stream manufacturing, electrification, hydrogen, and CCUS, all of which hold significant decarbonization potential for steel. Additionally, this report also presents an overview of emissions performance, as well as both interim climate and net-zero targets from a selection of steel producers. This provides an outlook on industry progress towards decarbonization.



The steel industry is responsible for approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions and is considered a hard-to-abate industry due to its reliance on coal to meet energy and feedstock demands in primary production. In addition, according to the World Economic Forum, steel demand is projected to rise 30% by 2050 and will be bolstered by the roll-out of energy transition technologies such as wind power. As a result, decarbonizing the steel industry has become crucial for achieving net-zero goals.



Many energy transition technologies are still emerging and remain expensive. This is particularly challenging in the steel industry as it is inherently capital-intensive. As a result, steel producers may be more hesitant to adopt unproven technologies due to associated financial risks.



H2 Direct Reduction of Iron (H2DRI) and electric arc furnaces (EAFs) are currently the most promising routes for emission reduction from the steel industry. However, both methods face several challenges that hinder their widespread adoption. For H2-DRI, its dependence on cost competitive green hydrogen will be a major limiting factor for the immediacy of its decarbonization impact. For EAFs, the availability of scrap steel poses a big challenge. The global recycling rate is estimated to be around 85%, with limited room for improvement.



Key Highlights

According to the IEA, coal meets around 75% of the energy and feedstock demand of the steel industry. Due to its dependence on coal, steel manufacturing remains one of the largest sources of industrial carbon emissions globally, responsible for approximately 8% of CO2 emissions.

In most cases, steel producers are targeting 2050 as the year to achieve net-zero. However, Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor, and Thyssenkrupp have outlined more aspirational targets that encompass scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

ArcelorMittal achieved the highest emissions reduction across both 2020 to 2024 and 2023 to 2024. This reduction can be attributed to a combination of over $1 billion invested in decarbonization technologies since 2018 and the sale of its higher carbon footprint assets.

Scope

Overview of steel emissions, global steel production, and what the net-zero scenario for steel looks like.

Net-zero targets for selected steel companies

Analysis of steel companies' interim emission targets

Steel companies' Scope 1 and 2 emissions data

Analysis of different decarbonization technologies (secondary stream manufacturing, electrification, hydrogen, and CCUS), including an assessment of their development stage and suitability for the steel industry

Macroeconomic challenges facing the decarbonization of steel

Case study examples of decarbonization technology use within steel

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Steel emissions

The steel industry's contribution to global CO2 emissions

Net-Zero Scenario for the steel industry

Steel producers' net-zero and emissions targets

Net-zero targets for steel producers

Interim emission targets

Scope 1 and 2 emission disclosures

Decarbonization strategies in the steel industry

Key decarbonization technologies in the steel industry

Assessment of the suitability of technologies for decarbonizing steel

Challenges to decarbonizing steel

Hydrogen

Low-carbon hydrogen as an avenue to decarbonize steel

Major players in H2-DRI by region and country (Leading low-carbon hydrogen owners targeting the steel industry)

Hydrogen case studies

CCUS

Role of CCUS in decarbonizing steel

Largest carbon capture projects dedicated to steel production

CCUS case studies

Electrification

Low-carbon steelmaking using electric arc furnaces

Decarbonizing steel production through electrolysis

Electrification case studies

Secondary Stream Manufacturing

The importance of secondary stream manufacturing

Secondary stream manufacturing case studies

Companies Featured

Ansteel

ArcelorMittal

Baowu

Cleveland-Cliffs

HBIS

Hyundai Steel

JFE

Jiangsu Shagang

Jianlong Steel

JSW Steel

Nippon Steel

Nucor

POSCO

Shougang

Tata Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Stahl-Holding-Saar

Uniper

Salzgitter

Stegra

Fidelis Infrastructure

RWE

Engie

H2V Product

Fortescue

ReGa Energy

India Hydrogen Alliance

BP

Meranti Steel

Andritz

Abu Dhabi National Oil

Tenaris

The Technit Group

Marcegaglia Steel

CarbonFree Chemicals

United States Steel

LG Chem

Carbon Clean

BHP

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Development

Boston Metal

John Cockerill

Pacific Steel Group

Oryx Stainless

AM/NS India

