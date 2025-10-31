7MM Alopecia Areata Opportunity Assessment Report 2025: Market to Grow from $398.9 Million in 2023 to $3.0 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 22.7%

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alopecia Areata: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2033 - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report deliverables include a Pdf report and an Excel-based forecast model and covers the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The base year of the sales forecast model is 2023, and the forecast period is 2023-2033. This report also includes a number of recent enhancement to the forecast models, specifically the US LoA analysis tab and the interactive patient flow tab. The patient flow tab helps to summarize the number of patients treated on each class of therapy for each year of the forecast period for the 7MM.



The analyst estimates the alopecia areata (AA) market to grow from $398.9 million in 2023 to $3.0 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. There will be an overall increase in the treated cases of AA in the seven major markets (7MM) (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) across the forecast period. JAK inhibitors are the only approved treatment option for AA, with on-label use for severe cases. Off-label treatment options for all severity levels include corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and immunotherapy.

The alopecia areata pipeline in the 7MM draws an encouraging outlook for future therapies within this space, which include assets with varying mechanisms of action (MoAs). Among MoAs observed from late-stage pipeline agents is a JAK inhibitor (AbbVie's upadacitinib) and an interleukin (IL)-2 T regulatory cell stimulator (Nektar Therapeutics' Rezpeg). Among early-stage pipeline agents, a broader set of MoAs can be observed including interleukin-receptor agonists/antagonists, anti-OX40L monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and stem cell therapy.



Scope

Overview of Alopecia Areata (AA) - including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

Topline AA drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key topics covered include assessment of marketed therapies and pipeline agents, unmet needs, pipeline assessment and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the seven-market AA therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Alopecia Areata

3.2. Etiology and Pathophysiology of Alopecia Areata

3.3. Classification of Alopecia Areata

3.4. Alopecia Areata SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023-2033

4.2. Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023-2033

4.3. 12 Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023-2033

4.4. Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.5. Age-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.6. Age-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.7. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.8. Sex-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.9. Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA by Severity, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.10. Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA by Severity, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.11. 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA by Severity, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.12. Sources Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA

4.13. Sources Used to Forecast the Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA

4.14. Sources Used to Forecast the 12 Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA

4.15. Sources Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Incident Cases, Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, and 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA by Severity

4.16. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Incident Cases of AA

4.17. Sources and Methodology - Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA

4.18. Sources and Methodology - 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA

4.19. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Incident Cases, Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, and 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AA by Severity



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Topical Corticosteroid

5.4. Product Profile: Intralesional Corticosteroid

5.5. Product Profile: Systemic Corticosteroid

5.6. Product Profile: Vasodilator (Minoxidil)

5.7. Product Profile: Anti-Inflammatory/Immunotherapy (Anthralin)

5.8. Product Profile: Topical Immunotherapy (DNCB/DPCP/SADBE)

5.9. Product Profile: Immunomodulator (Azathioprine)

5.10. Product Profile: Immunomodulator (Cyclosporine)

5.11. Product Profile: Immunomodulator (Methotrexate)

5.12. Product Profile: JAK Inhibitor (Olumiant)

5.13. Product Profile: JAK Inhibitor (Litfulo)

5.14. Product Profile: JAK Inhibitor (Leqselvi)



6. Patient Flow

6.1. Patient Flow: Alopecia Areata in 2023 Across the 7MM (Pediatrics)

6.2. Patient Flow: Alopecia Areata in 2023 Across the 7MM (Adolescents)

6.3. Patient Flow: Alopecia Areata in 2023 Across the 7MM (Adults)



7. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

7.1. Unmet Needs in Alopecia Areata

7.2. Therapies with Higher Efficacy Profiles and New Mechanisms of Action

7.3. Lack of Cost-Effective Therapies

7.4. Up-to-Date Treatment Guidelines

7.5. Delay in Referrals to Dermatologists



8. R&D Strategies

8.1. Trends in Clinical Trials Design and New Mechanisms of Action

8.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Alopecia Areata



9. Pipeline Assessment

9.1. Alopecia Areata Pipeline Overview

9.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Alopecia Areata

9.3. Product Profile: AbbVie's Upadacitinib

9.4. Product Profile: Nektar Therapeutics' Rezpegaldesleukin

9.5. Alopecia Areata: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



10. Market Outlook

10.1. Alopecia Areata Market Forecast

10.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



11. Appendix

