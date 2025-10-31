India Wealth Management HNW Investors Research Report 2025: Growth Opportunities with a Focus on Advisory Mandates, Robo-advice, and Alternative Investments.

The Indian HNW market offers growth opportunities with a focus on advisory mandates, robo-advice, and alternative investments. Target high-earning males along with female HNWs and entrepreneurs. Expats, though a small group, have complex needs, while robo-advice sees significant portfolio use.

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity within India's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of the country's HNW investors. It is based on the analyst's proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

The Indian HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males, while female HNWs and entrepreneurs also present a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, advisory mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for alternative investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

Scope

  • Expats constitute just 1.3% of the local HNW population, but they represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.
  • Robo-advice accounts for 20.8% of the Indian HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.
  • Alternatives, equities, and bonds dominate the Indian HNW asset portfolio.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the Indian HNW wealth market and the investment preferences of individuals in this segment.
  • Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW demographics and sources of wealth.
  • Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Demographics

2. Expats

3. Investment Style Preferences

4. Asset Allocation Preferences

5. Offshore Investment Preferences

6. Products and Services

7. Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Nuvama
  • BNP Paribas
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • HSBC
  • Citi
  • Shriram Group
  • Sanlam Group
  • Shriram Wealth
  • Sundaram Finance
  • Sundaram Wealth
  • Groww
  • Fisdom
  • Equirus Wealth
  • Fisdom Private Wealth
  • Avendus Capital
  • Indian Wealth Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zybcq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
