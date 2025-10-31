Europe Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches Analysis Report 2025: A Large Number of Telecom Operators Joined the Race to Net Zero, Working on 2040 and 2050 Targets

The telecom industry in Europe sees mandatory ESG integration as a future necessity. Opportunities lie in achieving net-zero targets, enhancing sustainability reports, and interlinking ESG efforts with financial goals. The focus is on real-world case studies and practical actions for sustainable growth.

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing ESG within telecom industry will be mandatory in the future. This report provides an analysis of where telecom operators, within Europe, are in their ESG journey, and outlines approaches telcos take to reach their ESG targets.

The report includes the following sections:

  • Summary of the report
  • Taxonomy and market focus chapter discusses ESG standards, rankings and regulations and the use of these among telcos.
  • ESG state of play in telecoms chapter discusses telecom operators' ESG targets and current state of development.
  • Telco approaches chapter provides telecom cases studies outlining operators' approaches and strategies towards ESG.
  • The report concludes with key findings of telecoms' ESG journey.

Key Highlights

  • Large number of telecom operators joined the race to net zero, working on 2040 and 2050 targets. A number of telecom operators are also setting intermediary targets for carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy use targets to help with the net-zero journey.
  • Most telecom operators are publishing sustainability reports which have substantial detail on areas such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These are increasingly being interlinked with financial reporting and board remuneration.

Scope

  • This Regional Insider Report 'Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in Europe' provides an assessment of ESG trends and factors within the telecom segment in Europe. The analyst's findings concluded that ESG compliance will be mandatory for the successful delivery of future products and services.

Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in Europe' looks into where telecom operators are in ESG terms and ways they are approaching telecom

  • Valuable insights into where telecom operators are in their ESG journey.
  • Case studies provide real-world examples of market approaches, business models, and roadmaps in relation to telcos' ESG targets.
  • The report also provides an overview of practical actions telecom operators can take to become more sustainable.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Taxonomy and market forecast

3. State of Play

4. Telco approaches

5. Key findings

6. Additional resources

Companies Featured

  • A1 Group
  • Altice
  • BT Group
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Eir
  • Elisa
  • Gruppo TIM
  • Iliad S.A.
  • KPN
  • NOS
  • Orange
  • OTE
  • Proximus
  • Sunrise
  • Swisscom
  • TDC Group
  • Tele2
  • Telefonica
  • Telenor
  • Telia
  • United Internet
  • Virgin Media O2
  • Vivacom
  • Vodafone
  • Yettle

