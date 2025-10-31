United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Significant Growth Potential in Personal Lines, Particularly Motor Insurance, Boosted by Digital Shifts

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Embedded Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the embedded insurance landscape in the UK, combining market analysis with consumer survey insights. It begins by outlining the embedded insurance model and its growing relevance across key product lines, including motor, home, travel, health/life, pet, and specialty insurance.

The report explores consumer attitudes and behaviors towards embedded offerings, highlighting preferences, purchase triggers, and perceived value. It also examines the performance of various distribution channels, showing how and where embedded insurance is being adopted. Competitor profiles and market positioning are included to illustrate how insurers and partners are approaching this model. Real-world case studies showcase successful implementations, while the report concludes with a forward-looking view on innovation, emerging opportunities, and the potential challenges that may shape the future of embedded insurance.



Embedded insurance is reshaping how consumers engage with protection products, offering seamless, context-driven coverage at the point of need. By integrating insurance into non-insurance customer journeys-whether buying a car, booking a holiday, or adopting a pet-brands can unlock new value, improve customer loyalty, and tap into previously underserved segments.

This model is rapidly gaining traction across product lines such as motor, travel, home, and specialty insurance, driven by shifts in digital behavior, growing consumer demand for convenience, and advances in embedded technology. For insurers and partners, the opportunity lies in delivering relevant cover exactly when and where it is needed-without friction.



Scope

Industry insiders view embedded insurance as having the greatest growth potential in the distribution of personal lines insurance over the next five years. A the analyst poll revealed that 31.6% of respondents believe embedded insurance will experience the most significant growth, placing it well ahead of other channels such as direct-to-consumer models (18.4%) and traditional broker networks (17.2%).

Embedded insurance is expected to be most disruptive in the motor insurance space, with 28.4% of respondents to a the analyst poll conducted in Q3 2023 identifying it as the most likely line to experience significant change.

54.4% of global consumers say they have purchased or would be willing to purchase motor insurance from a car manufacturer, according to the analyst's 2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how consumers engage with embedded insurance across key product lines.

Discover which channels and products offer the strongest growth potential.

See how competitors are positioning themselves in the embedded insurance space.

Use market insights and case studies to guide strategic decisions.

Stay informed on emerging trends and future developments in embedded insurance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Thematic Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Timeline



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecards



10. Appendix



Companies Featured

Qover

Root

INSHUR

Trov

Tesla

Carvana

Assurant

bolttech

Chubb

Cover Genius

IKEA

Amazon

Ping An

Allianz

Symbo

DoorDash

Revolut

Nubank

AXA

Zego

Airbnb

Uber

GoTo

Extend

Alipay

WeChat

Expedia Group

Acko

OneCare

Google

Igloo

Lemonade

PasarPolis

Zurich

BMW

Hyundai Capital America

Simplesurance

Swiss Re

Wefox

Zhong An Online

Apple

Booking Holdings

CRED

FlipKart

Mercado Libre

Microsoft

Paytm

Phone Pe

Rakuten Samsung

Meta

WhatsApp

Kwik Fit

