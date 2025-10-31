The Internet of Things in Banking and Payments Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Market Opportunities in Embedding Products Into User Interfaces for Revenue Growth and Leveraging Customer Data

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Internet of Things in Banking and Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) theme and how it will impact the banking and payments industry. It predicts how IoT adoption will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve. It includes selected case studies, highlighting who is innovating in the banking and payments sector using IoT technologies. The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for IoT.



IoT as a theme has reached maturity. IoT-related merger and acquisition (M&A) and patent activity within the banking and payments sector continues to decline since peaking in 2021. Heightened scrutiny around data privacy remains a major obstacle to broader IoT adoption across the sector. IoT devices present new vulnerabilities. They frequently collect and transmit data without adequate security measures, creating a weak point for cybercriminals seeking access to the data reserves of banking companies. The fragmented security standards landscape and weak security of many IoT devices could hold back further IoT adoption.



Scope

Interactions between customers and connected devices yield two primary business avenues for banking and payments companies. The first is the ability to embed products and services into user interfaces and applications, ultimately boosting revenue. The second is the treasure trove of customer insights that can be extracted from user-generated data and the subsequent opportunities for more nuanced personalization.

The use cases of the IoT value chain solved the challenges that banking and payments companies faced and had an impact on some of their strategies, changing the way they make decisions and the way they engage with customers and employees.

As more banking and payments companies use IoT technologies, they will see the benefits of increased operational efficiency, ensuring compliance terms have been met and allowing more time to be focused on more strategic initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

Unlock valuable insights into the IoT theme in the banking and payments industry.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and developments in the theme transform the banking and payments sector.

Quickly identify attractive investment targets in the banking and payments industry by understanding which companies are most likely to be winners in the future based on our thematic scorecards.

Gain a competitive advantage in the banking and payments industry by understanding the potential of IoT.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of IoT on Banking and Payments

Case Studies

The IoT Timeline

Companies

Leading IoT adopters in banking and payments

Specialist IoT vendors in banking and payments

Sector Scorecards

Retail banking sector scorecard

Payments sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

ABN AMRO

Armis

Citigroup

Diebold Nixdorf

Fintilect

JPMorgan Chase

Mastercard

Standard Chartered

Visa

Wells Fargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orr96p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.