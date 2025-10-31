3D Printing in Medical Devices Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities in Surgical Planning, Training, Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Personalized Orthopedic and Dental Devices

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: 3D Printing in Medical Devices (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



3D printing has been adopted by the medical industry with applications including surgical planning, by providing a physical model of the operation area; training; and orthotics and prosthetics, among others. This adoption rate is due to this method's quick turn-around compared to the traditional methods.



Scope

The 3D printing market was worth $25 billion in 2024.

The use of 3D printing in medical devices is rapidly growing.

The orthopedic and dental sectors have embraced 3D printing technology due to the demand for personalized devices.

