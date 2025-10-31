3D Printing in Medical Devices Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities in Surgical Planning, Training, Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Personalized Orthopedic and Dental Devices

3D printing offers significant opportunities in the medical field, notably in surgical planning, training, orthotics, prosthetics, and personalized orthopedic and dental devices, driven by its quicker turnaround compared to traditional methods.

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: 3D Printing in Medical Devices (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D printing has been adopted by the medical industry with applications including surgical planning, by providing a physical model of the operation area; training; and orthotics and prosthetics, among others. This adoption rate is due to this method's quick turn-around compared to the traditional methods.

  • The 3D printing market was worth $25 billion in 2024.
  • The use of 3D printing in medical devices is rapidly growing.
  • The orthopedic and dental sectors have embraced 3D printing technology due to the demand for personalized devices.

  • Understand the 3D printing market.
  • Understand how the medical devices market is embracing and using 3D printing.
  • Learn about the different trends impacting the 3D printing market.

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading
  • Thematic Research Methodology
  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryg0z3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
