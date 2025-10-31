Misinformation Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: How Misinformation is Impacting the Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Industry Globally

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Misinformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Misinformation is not a new phenomenon, but the technology behind it is unprecedented. Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) provide the foundation for digital ecosystems to pursue personalization at scale. With sophisticated algorithms and huge data troves, social media platforms can tailor content to reach those most likely to be influenced. The ad-targeting business model prioritizes profit over quality of content and respect for the user's privacy.

Scope

This report looks at how misinformation is impacting the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry globally.

It identifies the companies that will be impacted by misinformation regulation, as well as the main trends shaping the misinformation theme.

It includes details of regulatory approaches to misinformation by country and a timeline, showing the major milestones in this theme.

Key Highlights

Misinformation poses a major threat to the integrity of democratic elections. Civil society is increasingly holding Big Tech accountable for allowing the proliferation of false narratives spread by humans and bots online. These platforms are often accused of distorting the information we consume, negatively impacting us both individually and collectively. According to the World Economic Forum's 2025 Global Risk Report, misinformation and disinformation pose the greatest risks to countries and businesses over the next two years.

Regulators and policymakers disagree on how to tackle misinformation, as it risks impacting online freedom of expression. Yet there has never been a broader consensus that something must be done, and since 2020, more regulations have been introduced globally to tackle the issue.

Some tech companies are increasing their efforts to combat misinformation without impacting online expression. However, some of the world's most popular social media platforms, including Meta and X, have relaxed moderation standards. Traditional publishers and TV broadcasters will benefit from increased misinformation regulation, as they do not profit from targeted ads. Tech companies advancing misinformation-prone AI systems, internet services that profit from targeted ads, and ad companies will be negatively impacted.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Regulatory Briefing

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

