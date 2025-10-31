Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in Asia Pacific: Players Must Integrate ESG Practices As They Become Mandatory, Offering Significant Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in APAC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embracing ESG within telecom industry will be mandatory in the future. This report provides an analysis of where telecom operators, within APAC, are in their ESG journey, and outlines approaches telcos take to reach their ESG targets.



The report includes the following sections:

Summary of the report

Taxonomy and market focus chapter discusses ESG standards, rankings and regulations and the use of these among telcos.

ESG state of play in telecoms chapter discusses telecom operators' ESG targets and current state of development.

Telco approaches chapter provides telecom cases studies outlining operators' approaches and strategies towards ESG.

The report concludes with key findings of telecoms' ESG journey.

Key Highlights

Scope

This Regional Insider Report 'Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in APAC' provides an assessment of ESG trends and factors within the telecom segment in APAC. The analyst's findings concluded that ESG compliance will be mandatory for the successful delivery of future products and services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Taxonomy and market forecast



3. State of Play



4. Telco approaches



5. Key findings



6. Additional resources



Companies Featured

2degrees

Advanced Info Services (AIS)

Axiata

Bharti Airtel

Cellcom Digi

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

CK Hutchison

Dhiraagu

Dialog Axiata

FET

Globe Telecom

HKT

KDDI

KT Corporation

Maxis

NTT

Optus

PLDT

Rakuten

Singetel

SK Telecom

Smartone

Softbank

Spark

Sri Lanka Telecom

Starhub

Taiwan Mobile

Telstra

TPG Telecom

TRUE Mobile

XL Axiata

