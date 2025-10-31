Electronic Warfare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Analysis of Various Solutions, Programs and Projects Currently Under Development, As Well As the Impact of Emerging Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - Electronic Warfare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic Warfare is part of the analyst's Strategic Intelligence series of reports on unmanned technologies and their impacts across different industries. Electronic warfare is essential in the defense industry, as a successful attacks can have devastating impacts on adversary hardware, eliciting various strategic and financial consequences. To overcome electronic warfare insecurity, companies, nations, and militaries are increasingly adopting a collaborative approach. This involves acquisitions, information sharing on technological developments, and monitoring of trends in both active and cold conflicts to inform counter-measures.



This report explores emergent trends within the electronic warfare market, examining use cases and the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and what challenges must be considered in pursuing effective strategies for brand building in this market.



Battlefield digitization provides a boost to EW markets



The electronic warfare (EW) market has seen a resurgence as major players in the global defense market-such as China, Russia, and the US-increase investments in this domain due to a renewed focus on great-power competition and high intensity conflicts. Demand for more multi-functional and cost-effective EW products has increased noticeably since 2017, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent illustration of EW's relevance on the modern battlefield further incentivizing global investment in this previously niche capability set. The use of EW capabilities by Russian forces in particular has generated significant consternation among Western military officials.

Although increased R&D, investment, and innovation by Ukraine and its Western allies have helped to mitigate the West's historical comparative lack of investment and innovation, Russia has managed to maintain its long-held strategic advantage over its geopolitical rivals through both its long-standing superiority and ability to match Ukraine's own EW innovation. Furthermore, the application of EW capabilities within the scope of 'hybrid-warfare' activities has highlighted the risks to both military and civilian infrastructure, creating an imperative for investment in EW as a matter of national security.



The evolution of digitized battlefield technologies such as tactical communications, command-and-control networks, and unmanned platforms has created new challenges and opportunities for EW platform provision. The development of novel applications like EW-based Counter-UAS systems, the introduction of advanced EW systems into the space domain, the proliferation of disruptive technology like fiber optic first-person view drones, and the ability for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance EW systems are providing the impetus for both reactive and proactive innovation as militaries seek technological overmatch within the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS).

Rising defense budgets, increasing perceptions of conflict, and doctrinal acknowledgments of EW's importance to modern warfare have driven growth within the EW market. Diversification within the global EW supply chain has correspondingly increased as both established defense primes and emergent specialist firms attempt to secure market share.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Use Cases

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Electronic Attack

Electronic protection

Electronic warfare support

Companies

Leading companies

Disruptor companies

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense & security sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

