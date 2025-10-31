Atrial Fibrillation Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2022-2024 & 2025-2032: Market to Remain Dominated by Bayer and Bristol Myers Squibb; Growth Driven by Milvexian Launch

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atrial Fibrillation: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The table below presents the key metrics for atrial fibrillation (AF) in the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) covered in this report-the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and Canada-during the forecast period from 2022-32.



In 2022, The analyst estimated that the global AF market reached $14.5 billion across the 8MM. The US makes up the majority of total global sales, contributing $10.7 billion (74%) due to the large prevalent AF population in the US, early adoption of the new oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and higher prices for AF medications in this market. The analyst anticipates that the global AF market will decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, to be worth approximately $10.5 billion by 2032. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2032, contributing 72% towards the total global sales.



The major growth drivers in the AF market during the forecast period include the following:

A total of three pipeline products, including two anticoagulants and one calcium channel blocker, will launch during the forecast period, each of which will have a higher annual cost of therapy (ACOT) when compared with the cost of generic NOACs and the commonly used pharmacological agents, respectively.

Factor XI (FXI)/FXIa inhibitors, including abelacimab and milvexian, will be welcomed by the many AF patients who are not treated with the currently available anticoagulants due to bleeding concerns.

In the 8MM, the number of 12-month total prevalent cases of AF treated is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will drive sales.

Continued increases in AF awareness will improve diagnosis rates.

The major barriers to growth in the AF market during the forecast period include the following:

All four NOACs will face generic erosion as their patents expire over the forecast period.

The AF market is crowded with inexpensive generic products for the maintenance of rate and rhythm control. The high use of these products is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, presenting a stiff barrier of entry for pipeline drugs.

High cost of FXI/FXIa inhibitors compared to the NOAC generics will likely hinder patient uptake.

Scope

Overview of AF, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized AF therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the AF therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for AF treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AF therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM AF therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM AF therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Atrial Fibrillation: Executive Summary

1.1 Summary of changes

1.2 Executive summary

1.3 AF market will decline at a negative CAGR of 3.2%

1.4 Bayer and Bristol Myers Squibb will continue to lead the AF market over the forecast period

1.5 While outlook in AF improves, opportunities remain to improve patient outcomes

1.6 BMS and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) milvexian will be a key driver of growth

1.7 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 8MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of AF - 8MM

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by temporal patterns of arrhythmia

4.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHADS2 stroke risk score

4.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHA2DS2 - VASc stroke risk score in men

4.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHA2DS2 - VASc stroke risk score in women

4.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with/without moderate-to-severe mitral stenosis and/or an artificial (mechanical) heart valve

4.4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with CKD by stage

4.4.11 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with major bleeding risk by HAS-BLED score

4.4.12 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of AF admitted to ED

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for atrial fibrillation

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of AF

4.5.2 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF

4.5.3 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AF

4.5.4 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AF

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by temporal pattern of arrhythmia

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHADS2 stroke risk score

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHA2DS2 - VASc stroke risk score in men

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF by CHA2DS2 - VASc stroke risk score in women

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with or without moderate-to-severe mitral stenosis and/or an artificial (mechanical) heart valve

4.5.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with CKD by stage

4.5.11 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF with major bleeding risk by HAS-BLED score

4.5.12 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AF admitted to ED

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.1.1 Diagnosis

5.1.2 Treatment

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Development of anticoagulants with reduced risk of bleeding

7.3 Therapies for atrial fibrillation patients with ESRD

7.4 Safer antiarrhythmic drugs for the maintenance of sinus rhythm

7.5 Effective and rapid-acting cardioversion drugs



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of anticoagulants with novel MOAs to reduce bleeding risk

8.1.2 FXI/FXIa inhibitor modalities

8.1.3 Development of non-invasive and fast-acting cardioversion agents

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Exclusion criteria for AF clinical trials



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Anticoagulant agents

10.2.2 Pharmacological calcium channel blockers



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Market outlook - updated August 2025, based on events up to July 2025

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

12.5 Canada

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key events

12.5.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix

Companies Featured

Daiichi-Sankyo

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Janssen

Biehringer Ingelheim

Anthos

Cadrenal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzq3i4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.