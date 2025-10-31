Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook Report 2024-2030: Capacity to Expand by 10% - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 10% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to its escalating demand in packaging and textile industries. PTA is a white, crystalline powder that is used in large-scale production of polyester resins, including Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin.
Scope
- Global PTA capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global PTA planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the PTA plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PTA plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global PTA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for PTA capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global PTA Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity PTA Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PTA Plants by Region
- New Projects Announcements
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PTA Plants
02. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PTA Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- PTA Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced PTA Plants by Country
- Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PTA Projects by Key Countries
03. Global PTA Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global PTA Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global PTA Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. PTA Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- PTA Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PTA Projects in Asia
05. PTA Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- PTA Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PTA Projects in the Middle East
06. PTA Capacity Outlook in the FSU
- PTA Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PTA Projects in the FSU
07. PTA Capacity Outlook in Africa
- PTA Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PTA Projects in Africa
08. PTA Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- PTA Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- PTA Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- PTA Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
09. Appendix
