South Africa Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Recover and Register an AAGR of 3.6% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Government Investments in Renewable Energy, and Industrial Infrastructure

South Africa's construction industry is projected to shrink by 2% in real terms in 2025, due to rising construction costs, and declining private investment, coupled with major decline in the residential sector.

According to the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the average construction materials price index rose marginally by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, while the value of residential building plans passed in the country declined by 8.4% YoY, over the same period. The South African construction industry also faces added pressure from US tariffs disrupting supply chains and leading to material shortages and higher import costs, that is worsened by a weak rand.



The analyst expects the South African construction industry to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure sectors, coupled with allocations as part of country's financial year (FY) 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026) Budget.

As part of the latest budget, the government is estimated to spend ZAR2.6 trillion ($137.8 billion) in the current financial year, marking an increase of 7.8% compared to the expenditure of ZAR2.4 trillion ($128.1 billion) in the revised estimates (RE) of the FY2024-25 Budget. By sectors, the government allocated ZAR508.7 billion ($27.1 billion) for learning and culture, ZAR422.3 billion ($22.5 billion) for social development, ZAR298.9 billion ($15.9 billion) for healthcare, ZAR289.8 billion ($16 billion) for economic development, ZAR286.6 billion ($15.3 billion) for community development, and ZAR41.8 billion ($2.2 billion) for housing development.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



