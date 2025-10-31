Malaysia Construction Industry 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Industrial, Transport and Energy Sector, and Government Initiatives

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Malaysia is expected to grow in real terms by 8.3% in 2025, supported by private investments in industrial and data center projects, coupled with the government's investment in transport infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority's (MIDA) approved 3,011 projects valued at MYR190.3 billion ($42.9 billion) from January-June 2025, reflecting an 18.7% rise compared to the same period of 2024, supporting construction industry's output during 2025. Of the total approved projects, the country attracted MYR68.4 billion ($15.4 billion) worth investments in the manufacturing sector with 518 projects.

Furthermore, the government has designated MYR550 million ($123.9 million) in its 2025 Budget to enhance the tourism sector and improve infrastructure, supporting the government's aim to attract 31.3 million international tourists and generate MYR125.5 billion ($28.3 billion) in tourism revenue by 2025, compared to 25 million arrivals and MYR102.3 billion ($23.1 billion) revenue in 2024.



The construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in industrial, transport and energy sector, coupled with investments under the government's initiative such as New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) and the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Under the NIMP 2030, the government aims to increase the manufacturing sector's GDP from the 2022's baseline of MYR364.9 billion ($82.2 billion) to MYR587.5 billion ($132.4 billion) by 2030 and is planning to upgrade 3,000 factories into smart factories by 2030 with an estimated investment of MYR5 billion ($1.1 billion).



