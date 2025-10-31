Singapore Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.2% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport and Energy Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Singapore is estimated to grow by 5.2% in real terms in 2025, supported by an increase in construction contracts awarded and progress payments issued, coupled with rising investments in the transport infrastructure and commercial sectors.

According to the Department of Statistics (DOS), the total value of construction contracts issued grew by 41.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first six months of 2025, while the total value of progress payments issued rose by 9.7% YoY during the same period. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) estimates 2025's construction demand to range between SGD47-53 billion ($35.6-$40.1 billion), with major projects such as the Changi Terminal 5 expansion, Marina Bay Sands expansion, and biomedical hub development contributing to growth in 2025.

However, the construction industry is expected to face short to medium-term challenges due to global trade tensions and safety concerns. Rising fatal injury rates in construction will drive up insurance costs, trigger stricter regulations, and worsen labor shortages, leading to project delays and higher operating expenses.



The industry's growth in 2025 will also be supported by investments as part of the financial year (FY) 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026) Budget, announced in February 2025. The budget includes an expenditure of SGD123.8 billion ($93.1 billion), marking a 9.6% increase from FY2024-25. The latest budget includes an allocation of SGD26.8 billion ($20.3 billion) for development projects and SGD97 billion ($73.4 billion) for operations.

The construction industry is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.2% between 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects. Moreover, growth during the forecast period will be driven by the (LTA) Land Transport Master Plan 2040. This government-led initiative includes an estimated investment of SGD34.4 billion ($26 billion) to construct railway stations, transit priority corridors (TPCs), and 700km of cycling paths by 2030, with plans to expand to 1,000km by 2040.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Singapore, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



