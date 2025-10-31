India Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by 7.1% This Year, Supported by Rising FDI and Increased PPI in Transport Infrastructure and Energy Projects - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indian construction industry to expand by 7.1% in real terms in 2025, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased public and private sector investments in transport infrastructure and energy project

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), total FDI in the country grew by 15% YoY, reaching $18.6 billion in the first quarter of financial year (FY) 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026). In August 2025, the government allocated INR260.7 billion ($3.1 billion) to develop 128km of roads in Delhi. Projects include a 65km road from Delhi to Dehradun and a 17km road from NH344M to Tronica City.

Also in August 2025, Singapore-based real estate company CapitaLand signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to invest INR192 billion ($2.3 billion) in the commercial sector for the construction of business parks, data centers, logistics facilities, and industrial parks in Maharashtra by 2030. However, increases in total project costs, delays due to government approval issues, rising government debt, a widening budget deficit, and recent US tariff measures are likely to weigh on the industry's short-term growth.



The Indian construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 6.1% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy projects. The state government of Maharashtra aims to generate 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, supporting the central government's overall target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

In line with this, in June 2025, the government-owned energy company National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) reported plans to develop 20GW of hydropower, of which 3GW to 5GW is expected to be completed by 2032. Furthermore, in July 2025, the government signed four agreements with private companies totaling INR320 billion ($3.8 billion) for the construction of four pumped-storage hydropower plants to generate 6.5GW of energy

