Uk Apparel Market Report 2024-2025 and 2029: Shein is Set to Continue Narrowing the Gap to Top Performing Brands Driven by Its Ultra-low Prices and Vast Product Offering

The UK Apparel Market to 2029 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK apparel market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes.



In 2024, the UK apparel market contracted 2.5% as consumers prioritized essentials. The downturn is set to continue in 2025, though with a softer decline of 0.7%, with gradual improvement expected later in the year as finances recover. From 2026, the market will return to modest growth, rising 0.9%, but overall expansion from 2024 to 2029 will remain subdued with a CAGR of 0.7%. Volumes will edge down slightly during these five years, falling at a CAGR of 0.1%, as inflation and cautious spending habits continue to weigh on demand.



Scope

Footwear is expected to achieve the strongest growth between 2024 and 2029, with its share of the UK apparel market rising 1.5ppts to 21.5%. This growth will be supported by the continued popularity of trainers as consumers relish in their comfort and versatility, conferring them a higher value for money perception.

The premium segment will shrink out to 2029 as many shoppers continue to trade down amid economic difficulties

Although sales fell 0.5% down to £25.9bn in 2024, the UK online market outperformed the total apparel market, as consumers continued to appreciate its ability to more easily compare prices during tough economic conditions and its breadth of choice. This was especially reflected in the tremendous success of value online player Shein, which rose 32.3% in 2024 in the UK, thanks to its low prices and immense product offering.

Shein is set to continue narrowing the gap to top performing brands driven by its ultra-low prices and vast product offering

Understand where the demand lies within the UK Apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the UK Apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.

Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the UK Apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

UK Apparel Market Drivers

UK Apparel Market Inhibitors

Economic Background

UK APPAREL MARKET: MARKET SIZE TO 2029

UK Apparel Market, 2019-2029

UK APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2029

UK Apparel Market by Category, 2019, 2024 & 2025

UK Clothing Categories 2019-2029

UK Footwear Categories 2019-2029

UK Accessories Category 2019-2029

UK Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2024, 2025 & 2029

UK Sportswear Market 2019-2029

UK APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2029

UK Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2019-2029

UK Apparel Market by Channel, 2024 & 2029

CONSUMERS

Purchase Drivers

Fashion Preferences

Experiences When Shopping for Apparel

Sustainability and Ethics

Secondhand Apparel Purchases

COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS

Top 15 UK Apparel Market Shares 2024-2025

Top 15: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brand Profiles

M&S

F&F

Burberry

New Look

METHODOLOGY, DEFINITIONS AND CONTACTS

