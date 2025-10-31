Mexico Construction Industry 2025: Output to Expand by 3.6% This Year, As Nearshoring Tailwinds Soften the Effects of US Tariffs and Slashed Remittances Inflows. - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst forecasts Mexico's construction industry to contract by 3.6% in real terms in 2025, as nearshoring tailwinds soften the effects of US tariffs and slashed remittances inflows.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), gross fixed investment in buildings fell by 5.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025). Rising input costs for raw materials are weighing on industry output - INEGI's cement price index grew by 5.2% YoY in July 2025.

For instance, overall costs for the Maya Train project - now operational - rose to MXN544 billion ($27.3 billion) as of early September 2025. Moreover, project cancellations resultant of US tariffs includes the suspension of an electric vehicle (EV) plant by the Chinese automobile manufacturer, BYD in July 2025. Ultimately, fractured US-Mexican relations are forcing investors to question their ability to access the US market through Mexico.



Despite economic uncertainty, Mexico's construction industry is expected to recover and register an annual average growth rate of 2.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in energy infrastructure and transport infrastructure construction projects, in line with the government's plan to invest MXN1.2 trillion ($58 billion) to develop 5,645km of railway line across 24 states by 2030. Additionally, the government announced the National Highway Infrastructure Program 2025-30 in February 2025 with a total investment of MXN173 billion ($8.5 billion).

These funds will see the construction of 3,000km of priority roads across 600 tenders, five new highway projects under the construction, maintenance, and operation model totalling 300km and the completion of 126km of ongoing construction projects. In early June 2025, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT), announced an investment of MXN53 billion ($2.7 billion) for the development of road infrastructure in 2025.

