Nigeria Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.2% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Infrastructure, Housing, Oil and Gas, and Renewable Energy Targets

The Nigerian construction industry's growth is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2025, supported by a rise in construction loans, coupled with the government's investment in housing and transport infrastructure projects.

Moreover, the total credit to the transport and storage sector grew 15.7% YoY at the end of June 2025, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Similarly, the total credit to the oil and gas downstream industry and oil and gas upstream industry grew by 3.9% and 2.9% respectively, in YoY terms, over the same period.



The Nigerian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 3.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the infrastructure, housing, oil and gas, coupled with the government target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the total electricity mix from 13.5GW in 2021 to 30GW by 2030.

In mid-August 2025, the Federal government along with Nigerian innovation and investment company De-Sadal Consortium and Chinese investment holding company China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings announced the plan to construct a NGN108.2 trillion ($60 billion) 4,000km high-speed rail project in Nigeria. The project will be developed in three phases; of which the Western phase is scheduled to become operational by 2028.

Growth will also be supported by the implementation of new Country Strategy Paper (2025-30) launched in March 2025, that focuses on two main areas: promoting sustainable, climate-smart infrastructure and advancing gender- and youth-inclusive green growth through industrialization.



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Nigeria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



