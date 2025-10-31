Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 4% This Year, Supported by Investments in Housing, Energy, and Transport and Investments in Preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2034

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 4% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in the housing, energy, and transport infrastructure sectors, coupled with investments in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2034 event that will be held in Riyadh.

According to the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat), the total gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) grew by 4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, followed by an annual growth of 1.6% in 2024. The industry's growth in 2025 will also be supported by investments as part of the 2025 Budget that was approved in November 2024. The budget includes a total expenditure of SAR1.3 trillion ($346.7 billion) for 2025, compared to the budget of SAR1.251 trillion ($333.6 billion) in 2024.



The construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by the government's focus on boosting the tourism sector, coupled with investments in the industrial, housing and sports infrastructure projects. The government plans to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the overall GDP from 3% in 2019 to 10% by 2030, as part of Saudi Arabia's National Tourism Strategy.

Under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan, the government aims to increase homeownership from 65.4% in 2024 to 70% by 2030 and target to increase the number of industrial establishments in the country from 8,800 in 2019 to 36,000 in 2035. In line with this goal, in August 2025, the Saudi Arabian government launched a tripartite agreement between the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), the National Housing Company (NHC), and the Saudi National Bank (SNB) to deliver over 40,000 housing units across 24 residential projects nationwide

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Saudi Arabia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiqk6v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.