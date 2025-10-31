Kuick Research Highlights Explosive Growth and M&A Momentum In Global Multispecific Antibody Market

Delhi, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuick Research has announced its Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Report, an intelligence resource strategically designed for investors, venture capital firms, and corporate development teams seeking to capitalize on one of the most lucrative and rapidly advancing sectors in biotechnology. Founded on a robust, multidimensional research framework, the report integrates clinical data, financial analytics, and regulatory trends to identify where innovation meets value creation. It provides investors with actionable intelligence to evaluate pipeline assets, track market leaders, and anticipate upcoming M&A opportunities in the global multispecific antibody landscape.

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Dosage, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Highlights:

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity By 2030: > USD 50 Billion

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Sales In 2024: > USD 12 Billion

Number Of Approved Multispecific Antibodies: 18

Global and Regional Trends Insight

Approved Antibodies Global, Regional, Annual and Quarterly Sales Insight

Approved Antibodies Dosage and Pricing Insight

Comprehensive Insight On All Antibodies In Clinical Trials By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Number Of Multispecific Antibodies: In Clinical Trials: > 700

Multispecific antibodies represent a new class of biologics engineered to simultaneously target multiple disease pathways and are redefining therapeutic strategies across oncology, hematology, and autoimmune diseases. Growing clinical success is translating into a powerful investment story, both for established pharmaceutical firms and emerging biotech innovators driving sustained R&D expansion. To date, as of 2025, 18 multispecific antibodies have received regulatory approval globally, marking a new era in precision biologics. Each approval represents not only a clinical milestone but also a high-value commercial asset within a sector now generating over US$ 12.6 billion in annual sales.

To investors, these figures are a clear validation. Early entrants such as Amgen’s Blincyto and Roche’s Hemlibra continue to show how strong first-mover positioning and differentiated mechanisms of action can provide long-term market leadership. Current revenues are dominated by Roche’s portfolio, including Vabysmo, with over half the total global sales in 2024. This level of financial performance underlines the scalability of multispecific antibody technologies once clinical efficacy and reimbursement alignment are achieved.

The newest entrant, Regeneron’s Lynozyfic, approved in 2025 for multiple myeloma, represents further expansion of the addressable market. Meanwhile, China’s Akeso Biopharma reached a milestone with Cadonilimab, the first domestically developed bispecific antibody approved for dual immune checkpoint targeting, marking the growing competitive strength of Asian biotech hubs. To investors, such regional diversity means different points of entry-from early-stage platform innovators in emerging markets to mature, de-risked assets in Western pharmaceutical portfolios.

According to Kuick Research’s analysis, the global multispecific antibodies market is entering an M&A-rich phase where strategic partnerships and acquisitions define the next wave of value creation. These new alliances, like the recently announced US$ 357 million collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma for CUE-501, a bispecific candidate targeting autoimmune diseases, showcase growing capital inflow and confidence in the segment’s long-term viability. The scale of these transactions underlines the strategic importance large pharma companies now place on expanding multispecific antibody capabilities across therapeutic areas.

With more than 600 candidates in clinical and preclinical development, the pipeline represents an unprecedented breadth of opportunities for investors. Oncology remains the dominant segment, but diversification into autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurological indications continues to accelerate. This not only spreads out the risk but also serves as a sign that the multispecific platform has matured beyond niche oncology applications. For investors and venture capital firms, this means a wider range of exit options, whether via acquisition by a major pharmaceutical company, through partnership-driven royalty structures, or public offerings.

The regulatory environment is also becoming increasingly favorable. The FDA’s increasing propensity for granting fast-track and orphan designations to multispecific candidates, such as the trispecific T-cell engager recently advanced by Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, reflects growing institutional confidence in the safety and efficacy of these therapies. Such regulatory momentum has been consistently followed by surges in both deal activity and market capitalization for developers with differentiated clinical assets.

Financially, the multispecific antibodies market is poised to sustain double-digit growth through 2030, underpinned by accelerating adoption, premium pricing power, and expanding patient populations. While the US remains the dominant market, Europe and Asia are rapidly emerging growth regions with different partnership and acquisition dynamics in each. For institutional investors, this regional balance provides a global portfolio diversification opportunity anchored within a scientifically validated, commercially scaling therapeutic class.

Finally, Kuick Research’s Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Report is designed as an investment blueprint, rather than a mere market overview. The report integrates clinical intelligence, deal analysis, and financial performance data in a way that will help the stakeholders in identifying undervalued assets, predicting inflection points, and prioritizing strategic engagement. Whether one is a venture investor scouting early innovation, a private equity firm focused on mid-stage consolidation, or a pharmaceutical executive assessing acquisition prospects, the report will provide strategic guidance to navigate and capitalize on one of biopharma’s fastest-growing and most strategically important markets. At the juncture where innovation and capital are increasingly meeting, multispecific antibodies represent not only scientific progress but, indeed, one of the most compelling investment narratives in global healthcare today.