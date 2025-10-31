2025 BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Metals & Mining Industry Guide 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the metals & mining industry and had a total market value of $19,17,894.0 million in 2024. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 19.1% over the 2020-24 period.
- Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $13,72,897.3 million in 2024. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $2,85,284.0, $1,66,693.9, and $93.01 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $16,22,324.6 million in 2029, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $3,37,516.5, $2,10,280.2 and $1,17,672.9 million, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC metals & mining industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC metals & mining industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining industry players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC metals & mining industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Metals & Mining
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Metals & Mining in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Metals & Mining in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
Companies Featured
- Acerinox SA
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
- Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
- Anglo American Plc
- Antofagasta Plc
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Arvedi Group
- Atalaya Mining Copper SA
- Aurubis AG
- BHP Group Ltd
- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
- Coal India Ltd
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
- Constellium SE
- Eramet SA
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd
- Fortescue Ltd
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc
- Fresnillo Plc
- Glencore Plc
- Grupo Celsa
- Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
- Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
- Hindalco Industries Ltd
- Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
- Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
- JFE Holdings Inc
- Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
- Marcegaglia Steel SpA
- MMC Norilsk Nickel
- Newmont Corp
- Nippon Steel Corp
- Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd
- Nucor Corp
- Nyrstar NV
- Peabody Energy Corp
- Rio Tinto
- Rio Tinto Ltd
- Riva Group
- Severstal
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd
- Siberian Coal Energy Co
- South32 Ltd
- Southern Copper Corp
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd
- Tata Steel Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- United Company RUSAL Plc
- Vale SA
- Vedanta Ltd
- Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
