Frozen Dessert Market Size to be Worth USD 198.20 Billion by 2034, Driven by Health Trends, Innovation, and Regional Growth

Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen dessert market size was valued at USD 131.35 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 136.87 billion in 2025 to USD 198.20 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expected to grow due to high consumer demand for healthy, low-sugar, gluten-free, and tasty indulgences. Hence, the growing population of health-conscious consumers forms a major base for the market's growth.

Key Highlights of Frozen Dessert Market

By region, North America led the frozen dessert market with highest share of 34% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the ice creams segment held the largest share in 2024, whereas the frozen yogurt segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period.

By category, the conventional segment led the frozen dessert market in 2024, whereas the sugar-free segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the café and bakery shops segment is expected to expand in the forecast period.

Innovation in Freezing Techniques is Helping the Elevation of the Frozen Dessert Industry

The frozen dessert market is observed to be propelled majorly by factors such as high demand for sweet and healthy indulgences, rising disposable income, and increasing number of distribution channels. Frozen dessert is the process of freezing liquids, semi-liquids, and solids, then adding flavored water, liquids, colors, and custards. The market also observes growth due to high demand for international flavor profiles and artisanal desserts.

Innovation in freezing techniques, chilling, and freezing methods is also helpful to boost the market. The market is also influenced by innovation in packaging, cleaning, sanitation, and ingredient performance. Such methods help to preserve the flavors of frozen desserts and also manage their shelf life when kept in supermarkets or hypermarkets for consumers to shop for them.

Big Giants of the Frozen Dessert Industry

Unilever PLC- Unilever PLC is a multinational consumer goods company that produces and sells a wide range of product categories. The brand has a huge frozen dessert portfolio consisting of brands such as Magnum, Cornetto, Ben and Jerry’s, and Kwality Wall’s. The portfolio also consists of new brand launches such as Breyers, Talenti, and Popsicle.

Nestle- Nestle is another renowned brand for frozen desserts with a huge brand portfolio such as Drumstick, Häagen-Dazs, and Nestle Ice Cream. Products such as vanilla sandwiches, fudge bars, and dibs are also provided by the brand to cater to their consumer needs.

General Mills- General Mills offers a variety of frozen desserts by premium brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, and Nature Valley.



New Trends of the Frozen Dessert Market

Rising demand for plant-based indulgences and treats by consumers following veganism and plant-based diets is one of the major factors for the growth of the frozen dessert market.

Higher demand for frozen desserts with organic and clean-label ingredients for enhanced nutritional profile is another major factor for the frozen dessert industry demand.

Innovation in flavor profile and higher demand for interesting and unique flavors of frozen desserts are other major factors for the market's growth.

Availability of different types of frozen desserts on different platforms, such as supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and restaurants and cafes, is another major push towards the market’s growth.

Impact of AI in the Frozen Dessert Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the frozen dessert market by enhancing product innovation, improving manufacturing efficiency, and delivering personalized consumer experiences. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze large datasets on flavor preferences, ingredient combinations, and dietary trends to create innovative frozen dessert formulations, such as low-sugar, dairy-free, or protein-enriched options. Machine learning models simulate ingredient interactions to help manufacturers perfect texture, creaminess, and stability while maintaining nutritional quality and clean-label standards.

In production, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize freezing, mixing, and packaging processes to maintain product consistency and minimize waste. Computer vision systems and smart sensors ensure quality control by detecting crystallization issues, texture irregularities, or packaging defects in real time, ensuring that products meet safety and sensory expectations. AI also supports sustainability initiatives by reducing energy consumption and optimizing ingredient sourcing to minimize environmental impact.

On the consumer side, AI enables personalized marketing and product recommendations through e-commerce platforms and retail analytics, suggesting frozen desserts based on dietary needs (such as vegan, keto, or lactose-free) and flavor preferences. Sentiment analysis of online reviews and social media data helps companies quickly adapt to changing trends, such as demand for plant-based or functional desserts.

Recent Developments in the Frozen Dessert Market

In October 2025, Wells Enterprises, the largest ice cream manufacturer in the US, unveiled its latest launch- Nutella Ice Cream and Kinder Bueno Frozen Dessert. The dessert is set to be shipped to convenience distributors by December 1, 2025. (Source- https://www.foodbev.com)

In June 2025, Breyers launched its new Campfire Collection S’mores. The collection involves s’mores tubs and pints of 48oz. The product portfolio is described as a base of toasted marshmallow and crunchy graham cracker with milk chocolate by the brand. (Source- https://www.eatthis.com)

Frozen Dessert Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Dessert Market?

Rising disposable income, higher demand for healthy and nutritious frozen desserts, and advancements in chilling and refrigeration techniques are the major growth drivers of the market. Advanced refrigeration techniques such as HPP and blast refrigeration help to keep the frozen desserts safe and enhance their shelf life as well, without using any preservatives. Higher demand for premium, artisanal, and healthier frozen desserts also helps to elevate the growth of the market. Consumers also demand frozen desserts made from organic, low-sugar, and functional ingredients for healthy snacking.

Opportunity

How are Technological Advancements Fueling the Growth of the Market for Frozen Desserts?

Technological innovations such as blast freezing, High-Pressure Processing, and automation in different procedures have helped to elevate the standard of the frozen dessert market. Such technological innovations are essential to maintain the texture, quality, and shelf life of the product. The techniques also help to keep frozen desserts free from bacterial attack without the use of any preservatives, which is helpful to maintain the product quality. Robotics and automation have further simplified the manufacturing processes. They help to manage procedures such as mixing ingredients, adding flavors, and packaging, further helping the growth of the market.

Challenge

Why are High Costs and Supply Chain Issues Hampering the Market’s Growth?

Fluctuating costs of essential raw materials such as sugar and dairy hamper the growth of the frozen dessert market. Issues in the supply chain affecting the essential supplies, such as packaging material or other raw ingredients, also slow the market’s growth and product launches. Hence, such issues obstruct the growth of the market.

Product Survey of Frozen Dessert Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / Consumption Context Leading Brands / Producers Ice Creams Core frozen dessert segment, made from dairy or non-dairy bases with flavoring and stabilizers. Regular, low-fat, sugar-free, plant-based, premium artisanal Retail impulse sales, QSR desserts, home consumption Unilever (Magnum, Cornetto), Nestlé, Amul, Häagen-Dazs, Blue Bell, Dairy Farmers of America Frozen Yogurt Fermented dairy dessert with probiotics and tangy taste; marketed as a healthier alternative to ice cream. Soft-serve, scoopable tubs, drinkable yogurt Health-conscious consumers, foodservice outlets Menchie’s, Yasso, Red Mango, Yogurtland Gelato Italian-style frozen dessert with denser texture and lower air content; often premium-positioned. Artisanal, low-fat, fruit-based Cafés, premium retail, specialty outlets Grom, Talenti, Amorino, Gelato Fiasco Sorbet & Sherbet Fruit-based, dairy-free frozen desserts; high in flavor and lower in fat. Lemon, mango, berry, citrus blends Vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers Ben & Jerry’s, Häagen-Dazs, Talenti, Jeni’s Frozen Novelties Individually portioned items for on-the-go snacking. Bars, cones, sandwiches, popsicles Quick-service restaurants, retail multipacks Nestlé (Drumstick), Unilever (Magnum, Cornetto), Wells Enterprises (Blue Bunny) Plant-Based / Vegan Frozen Desserts Made from non-dairy milks (almond, oat, soy, coconut); cater to vegan and lactose-free demand. Cups, pints, bars, soft-serve Vegan, flexitarian, and health-conscious consumers Oatly, So Delicious, NadaMoo!, Arctic Zero Frozen Custard Creamy dessert similar to ice cream but with higher egg yolk content for rich texture. Vanilla, chocolate, specialty flavors Premium ice cream shops, fast-food chains Culver’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Frozen Pudding & Mousse Ready-to-eat, sweet frozen desserts; used for indulgence and portion control. Chocolate, caramel, vanilla, mixed flavors Retail packs, institutional catering Kraft Heinz (Jell-O), Yoplait, Private Labels Ice Pops & Fruit Bars Simple frozen fruit juice or puree-based desserts; targeted toward kids and healthy snacking. 100% fruit, low-sugar, fortified Summer snacks, retail, kids’ products Popsicle, Outshine, Chloe’s, GoodPop Frozen Cakes & Pies Bakery-dessert hybrids stored frozen for shelf life. Cheesecake, ice cream cake, mousse cake Retail, foodservice, QSR Baskin-Robbins, Sara Lee, Dairy Queen Dairy-Free / Functional Frozen Desserts Enriched with protein, probiotics, or vitamins for health-oriented segments. Keto, low-calorie, high-protein variants Fitness and functional food markets Halo Top, Enlightened, Yasso, Rebel Ice Cream



Frozen Dessert Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Frozen Dessert Market in 2024

Higher demand for premium and artisanal desserts is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Consumers of the region also demand nutritious frozen desserts packed with unique flavors, further fueling the market’s growth. Consumers also demand frozen desserts in gluten-free, no-sugar, low-sugar, and organic options. Industrial mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations further enhance the growth of the market by expanding the frozen dessert industry in the region. Canada has a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to consumers’ habit of snacking outside and trying new and unique flavors.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Expand in the Foreseeable Period

Higher demand for frozen desserts and the availability of multiple frozen dessert retail outlets are two of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Technological advancements, rising disposable income, and higher demand for healthy frozen dessert options with a nutritional profile are other major factors for the growth of the market. China has a major influence on the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific, as consumers of the country demand healthy and nutritious frozen desserts that are made with organic, clean-label, and functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, and protein.

Frozen Dessert Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 136.87 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 142.65 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 198.20 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Dessert Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The ice cream segment led the frozen dessert market in 2024 due to high demand by health-conscious consumers for nutritional and healthy ice creams. They are made by using organic, clean-label, and functional ingredients to enhance the nutritional profile of the product. Countries such as Germany, the US, and France have a major role in the development of the frozen dessert market due to high demand for artisanal and premium ice creams by consumers made from clean ingredients. Such treats allow consumers to enjoy without any guilt. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market.

The frozen yogurt segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to burgeoning demand for health and wellness food options. Frozen yogurt, low in fat and available in different flavor profiles, helps the growth of the market. Higher demand for products that are made from clean-label, organic, and functional ingredients further fuels frozen dessert market growth. Hence, frozen yoghurts are also used as a healthy snacking option or even meal replacements by consumers with hectic lifestyles. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Category Analysis

The conventional segment led the frozen dessert market in 2024, as the segment consists of traditional frozen treats such as frozen yoghurt, ice creams, sorbets, and different types of frozen desserts. Such products are easily available on different platforms and are known to consumers as well. Hence, the segment plays an important role in the growth of the market. The segment also involves products that are easily feasible and available in price-friendly options. Hence, price-conscious consumers are highly inclined towards the segment, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

The sugar-free segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the growing demand for healthier options by health-conscious consumers. Consumers with issues like diabetes or consumers on a low-fat product search prefer healthier alternatives. Hence, sugar-free products are highly demanded by such consumers, fueling the growth of the market. Such products are made from natural sweeteners such as stevia and erythritol to avoid the use of refined sugar, which is helpful for the growth of the frozen dessert market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the frozen dessert market in 2024 due to the easy availability of such stores in the localities of consumers. Such stores have a category of products aligned accordingly for the ease of consumers. Hence, consumers can easily shop for their favorite products along with their detailed information. Consumers can also browse through new product options, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market.

The café and bakery shops segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the huge population visiting such places. Gen Z and millennials prefer to shop from bakeries and cafes to get quality frozen desserts. Such places also provide frozen desserts in nutritious and flavorful options, further fueling the growth of the market. Aesthetic appeal, socializing, and availability of different types of healthier and trendy alternatives at cafes are also some of the supportive factors helpful for the frozen dessert market growth.

Trade Analysis: Global Frozen Dessert Market

Top Exporters in the Frozen Dessert Market

United States: The U.S. is one of the largest exporters of frozen desserts, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and dairy-based novelties. Major brands such as Unilever, General Mills, and Blue Bell export to Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The U.S. benefits from strong dairy supply chains, advanced cold-storage infrastructure, and high global demand for American-style flavors and premium indulgence products.

The U.S. is one of the largest exporters of frozen desserts, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and dairy-based novelties. Major brands such as Unilever, General Mills, and Blue Bell export to Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The U.S. benefits from strong dairy supply chains, advanced cold-storage infrastructure, and high global demand for American-style flavors and premium indulgence products. European Union (France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium): Europe is a global hub for frozen dessert exports, especially premium gelato, sorbet, and dairy-based products. Italy leads in gelato exports, while France and Belgium export high-end frozen pastries and specialty ice creams. The Netherlands and Germany function as major re-export and logistics centers for frozen products shipped across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. European exporters are distinguished by their focus on artisanal production, clean-label ingredients, and compliance with strict food safety standards.

Europe is a global hub for frozen dessert exports, especially premium gelato, sorbet, and dairy-based products. Italy leads in gelato exports, while France and Belgium export high-end frozen pastries and specialty ice creams. The Netherlands and Germany function as major re-export and logistics centers for frozen products shipped across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. European exporters are distinguished by their focus on artisanal production, clean-label ingredients, and compliance with strict food safety standards. China: China has rapidly become a key exporter of mass-market frozen desserts, particularly frozen novelties and private-label ice cream brands. With its large-scale production capacity and cost advantages, China supplies neighboring Asian markets and increasingly exports to Africa and the Middle East. Domestic giants are also expanding into plant-based frozen desserts and sugar-free product lines to meet global demand.

China has rapidly become a key exporter of mass-market frozen desserts, particularly frozen novelties and private-label ice cream brands. With its large-scale production capacity and cost advantages, China supplies neighboring Asian markets and increasingly exports to Africa and the Middle East. Domestic giants are also expanding into plant-based frozen desserts and sugar-free product lines to meet global demand. Thailand and Indonesia: These Southeast Asian producers export fruit-based frozen desserts, tropical-flavored ice creams, and frozen confectioneries to Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. Thailand, in particular, has developed strong private-label partnerships with global retail chains for tropical and dairy-blend frozen desserts.

These Southeast Asian producers export fruit-based frozen desserts, tropical-flavored ice creams, and frozen confectioneries to Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. Thailand, in particular, has developed strong private-label partnerships with global retail chains for tropical and dairy-blend frozen desserts. New Zealand and Australia: Both countries export premium dairy-based frozen desserts, leveraging their reputation for high-quality milk and cream. Their exports are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, especially to China, Japan, and South Korea.

Both countries export premium dairy-based frozen desserts, leveraging their reputation for high-quality milk and cream. Their exports are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, especially to China, Japan, and South Korea. India: India’s frozen dessert exports are expanding quickly, with growing shipments of ice cream, kulfi, and frozen dairy mixes to the Middle East and South Asia. Cost-competitive pricing and rising global recognition of Indian flavors (e.g., mango, saffron, and cardamom) have supported export growth.

Top Importers and Demand Centers

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam): APAC is the fastest-growing importer of frozen desserts, fueled by rising disposable incomes, Western food culture adoption, and an expanding retail cold chain. China is both a major producer and importer of premium international ice cream brands, while Japan and South Korea import European gelato and American ice cream varieties.

APAC is the fastest-growing importer of frozen desserts, fueled by rising disposable incomes, Western food culture adoption, and an expanding retail cold chain. China is both a major producer and importer of premium international ice cream brands, while Japan and South Korea import European gelato and American ice cream varieties. European Union: The EU maintains high intra-regional trade, with countries like Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands importing from Italy and Belgium. Imports of plant-based and functional frozen desserts are also increasing due to consumer interest in healthier indulgence.

The EU maintains high intra-regional trade, with countries like Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands importing from Italy and Belgium. Imports of plant-based and functional frozen desserts are also increasing due to consumer interest in healthier indulgence. North America: The U.S. and Canada import limited volumes of frozen desserts, primarily specialty and premium products such as Italian gelato, French sorbet, and Asian mochi ice cream. Demand for authentic, global dessert experiences supports this niche import segment.

The U.S. and Canada import limited volumes of frozen desserts, primarily specialty and premium products such as Italian gelato, French sorbet, and Asian mochi ice cream. Demand for authentic, global dessert experiences supports this niche import segment. Middle East: The UAE and Saudi Arabia are key importers of frozen desserts, driven by rising tourism, a young consumer base, and the expansion of premium foodservice outlets. The UAE also serves as a re-export hub, distributing frozen products to other GCC markets.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are key importers of frozen desserts, driven by rising tourism, a young consumer base, and the expansion of premium foodservice outlets. The UAE also serves as a re-export hub, distributing frozen products to other GCC markets. Latin America: Countries like Brazil, Chile, and Mexico import both branded and private-label frozen desserts, particularly from the U.S. and Europe, to meet the growing demand for Western dessert formats.



Top Companies in the Frozen Dessert Market

Unilever PLC: Unilever is the global leader in the frozen desserts market, with flagship brands such as Magnum, Cornetto, Ben & Jerry’s, and Breyers. The company focuses on premiumization, sustainable sourcing, and plant-based ice creams, leveraging its extensive R&D to meet evolving consumer demands for healthier indulgence. Its strong global distribution network and product innovation keep Unilever at the forefront of both retail and foodservice frozen dessert segments.

Unilever is the global leader in the frozen desserts market, with flagship brands such as Magnum, Cornetto, Ben & Jerry’s, and Breyers. The company focuses on premiumization, sustainable sourcing, and plant-based ice creams, leveraging its extensive R&D to meet evolving consumer demands for healthier indulgence. Its strong global distribution network and product innovation keep Unilever at the forefront of both retail and foodservice frozen dessert segments. Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé is a major player in frozen desserts through brands like Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Drumstick. Known for its innovation in dairy-based and low-fat ice creams, Nestlé emphasizes quality ingredients, texture enhancement, and global flavor adaptation. Its investments in plant-based and lactose-free desserts strengthen its position in the premium frozen dessert segment.

Nestlé is a major player in frozen desserts through brands like Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Drumstick. Known for its innovation in dairy-based and low-fat ice creams, Nestlé emphasizes quality ingredients, texture enhancement, and global flavor adaptation. Its investments in plant-based and lactose-free desserts strengthen its position in the premium frozen dessert segment. Froneri International Limited: Froneri, a joint venture between Nestlé and PAI Partners, is one of the largest global ice cream manufacturers, owning brands like Oreo Ice Cream, Nuii, and Häagen-Dazs (in select markets). The company excels in co-branded ice creams and private label manufacturing, combining operational efficiency with innovative flavor development for international markets.

Froneri, a joint venture between Nestlé and PAI Partners, is one of the largest global ice cream manufacturers, owning brands like Oreo Ice Cream, Nuii, and Häagen-Dazs (in select markets). The company excels in co-branded ice creams and private label manufacturing, combining operational efficiency with innovative flavor development for international markets. Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (DFA): DFA is a leading U.S. dairy cooperative producing ice creams, frozen yogurts, and dairy-based desserts under various regional brands. Its vertical integration—from milk production to distribution—ensures quality control and cost efficiency across its frozen dessert portfolio.

DFA is a leading U.S. dairy cooperative producing ice creams, frozen yogurts, and dairy-based desserts under various regional brands. Its vertical integration—from milk production to distribution—ensures quality control and cost efficiency across its frozen dessert portfolio. Danone S.A.: Danone focuses on frozen yogurt and dairy-alternative desserts, aligning with the global shift toward healthy indulgence and probiotic-based treats. Through its brands like Oikos and Silk, Danone continues to expand its plant-based and low-sugar frozen dessert offerings.

Danone focuses on frozen yogurt and dairy-alternative desserts, aligning with the global shift toward healthy indulgence and probiotic-based treats. Through its brands like Oikos and Silk, Danone continues to expand its plant-based and low-sugar frozen dessert offerings. HP Hood LLC: HP Hood is a prominent U.S. dairy company offering a range of ice creams and frozen novelties under brands like Hood and Lactaid. The company emphasizes lactose-free and better-for-you dessert options, catering to health-conscious consumers.

HP Hood is a prominent U.S. dairy company offering a range of ice creams and frozen novelties under brands like Hood and Lactaid. The company emphasizes lactose-free and better-for-you dessert options, catering to health-conscious consumers. Walmart Inc.: Walmart plays a key role as a private-label frozen dessert producer, offering a wide range of affordable ice creams and frozen treats under its Great Value brand. Its focus on accessibility and product variety makes it a dominant player in the value segment of the market.

Walmart plays a key role as a private-label frozen dessert producer, offering a wide range of affordable ice creams and frozen treats under its Great Value brand. Its focus on accessibility and product variety makes it a dominant player in the value segment of the market. Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company): Kellanova extends its expertise into frozen dessert offerings through Eggo frozen waffles and breakfast-inspired desserts. The company is innovating by combining indulgence with convenience, particularly in North American households.

Kellanova extends its expertise into frozen dessert offerings through Eggo frozen waffles and breakfast-inspired desserts. The company is innovating by combining indulgence with convenience, particularly in North American households. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited: Mengniu Dairy is one of China’s largest dairy manufacturers with a growing presence in frozen desserts and ice creams. The company’s focus on innovative flavors and healthy dairy formulations supports its rapid expansion in Asia-Pacific’s frozen dessert market.

Mengniu Dairy is one of China’s largest dairy manufacturers with a growing presence in frozen desserts and ice creams. The company’s focus on innovative flavors and healthy dairy formulations supports its rapid expansion in Asia-Pacific’s frozen dessert market. Arla Foods amba: Arla Foods produces a variety of dairy-based frozen desserts and ice creams, emphasizing natural ingredients, European craftsmanship, and sustainable dairy sourcing. Its operations span across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Arla Foods produces a variety of dairy-based frozen desserts and ice creams, emphasizing natural ingredients, European craftsmanship, and sustainable dairy sourcing. Its operations span across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Blue Bell Creameries: Blue Bell Creameries is a U.S. regional favorite known for its rich, homestyle ice creams. The brand maintains strong customer loyalty through traditional flavors and limited seasonal releases.

Blue Bell Creameries is a U.S. regional favorite known for its rich, homestyle ice creams. The brand maintains strong customer loyalty through traditional flavors and limited seasonal releases. Dairy Queen (International Dairy Queen, Inc.): Dairy Queen operates as a QSR leader in frozen desserts, offering soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, and blended treats like Blizzards®. Its global presence and franchise model make it one of the most recognizable frozen dessert brands.

Dairy Queen operates as a QSR leader in frozen desserts, offering soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, and blended treats like Blizzards®. Its global presence and franchise model make it one of the most recognizable frozen dessert brands. London Dairy: London Dairy, owned by IFFCO Group, caters to the premium ice cream segment in the Middle East and Asia. The brand focuses on European-style ice creams, emphasizing rich textures and international flavors.

London Dairy, owned by IFFCO Group, caters to the premium ice cream segment in the Middle East and Asia. The brand focuses on European-style ice creams, emphasizing rich textures and international flavors. Amul: Amul, India’s largest dairy brand, offers an extensive range of frozen desserts and ice creams at competitive prices. Its strength lies in mass-market appeal, wide distribution, and affordability, making it a major player in emerging markets.

Amul, India’s largest dairy brand, offers an extensive range of frozen desserts and ice creams at competitive prices. Its strength lies in mass-market appeal, wide distribution, and affordability, making it a major player in emerging markets. HANDEL’S Homemade Ice Cream: HANDEL’S is a premium artisanal ice cream brand known for its handcrafted, small-batch production and wide variety of flavors. Its local-first approach and fresh ingredient sourcing define its strong regional reputation.

HANDEL’S is a premium artisanal ice cream brand known for its handcrafted, small-batch production and wide variety of flavors. Its local-first approach and fresh ingredient sourcing define its strong regional reputation. Bassetts Ice Cream: Bassetts is one of America’s oldest ice cream makers, renowned for traditional recipes and high-butterfat content ice creams. Its emphasis on quality and legacy craftsmanship appeals to nostalgic and premium consumers.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Confectionaries & Candies

Ice Cream

Frozen Yogurts

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Café & Bakery Shops

Online

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

