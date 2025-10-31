OROCO RESOURCE CORP. PROVIDES FINANCING UPDATE

VANCOUVER, Canada, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTCQB: ORRCF) confirms that the non-brokered private placement financing, announced on September 25, 2025, is proceeding as planned and will be completed within the necessary regulatory timeframe. The Offering is for up to 18,000,000 Units at a price of US$0.20 per Unit (for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$3.6 million, with an anticipated minimum of US$2.0 million). Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at US$0.30 within 24 months of the Unit issue date. This financing was arranged to accommodate investment interest from local parties who are seen to be strategic to the advancement of Oroco’s Santo Tomas Project, located in Northern Sinaloa, Mexico.

Commenting on the nature of this financing, Craig Dalziel, Oroco’s Executive Chairman, stated: “This financing was conceived at the time that Faysal Rodriguez agreed to join Oroco’s Board of Directors and was planned around his associated funding commitment to the Company. However, the involvement of a director in such a financing required an immediate announcement that preceded the commitment of certain additional participants whom the Company had hoped to include in the financing. With those participants now committed, we are therefore able to close this Mexico-based financing. While we fully appreciate the outside interest in this financing that has been expressed, we were able to maintain the participation limits that were initially set. From a project development perspective, we felt this was essential. As a result, we expect to close the first tranche of this financing early next week, with completion no later than November 13th.”

The closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fees are anticipated to be payable. Any securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day under applicable securities laws. The participation of Mr. Rodriguez (a newly-appointed director) in the non-brokered private placement is considered a related-party transaction under NI 61-101. The Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of NI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), because the fair market value of the securities acquired by the Mr. Rodriguez does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares “the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company’s website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

