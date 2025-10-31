Cytokinetics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions and American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced upcoming presentations, including three Late Breaking Science presentations related to MAPLE-HCM (Metoprolol vs Aficamten in Patients with LVOT Obstruction on Exercise Capacity in HCM), at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions on November 7, 2025, and at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025 taking place November 7-10, 2025, both in New Orleans, LA.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions

Late Breaking Science Presentation

Title: Effect of Aficamten vs Metoprolol on Patient-Reported Health Status in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Michael E. Nassif, M.D., University of Missouri Kansas City Healthcare Institute for Innovations in Quality and Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute

Date: November 7, 2025

Session Title: Featured Science: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society

Session Time: 6:00 PM – 6:35 PM CT

Presentation Time: 6:16 PM – 6:22 PM CT

Location: R01

Oral Presentation

Title: Long-term Impact of Aficamten on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From FOREST-HCM

Presenter: Shepard D. Weiner, M.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Date: November 7, 2025

Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Oral Abstracts

Session Time: 2:40 PM – 3:30 PM CT

Presentation Time: 2:50 PM – 2:58 PM CT

Location: R02-R03

Poster Presentation

Title: Outcomes Following Septal Myectomy in Young Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Daniel Kamna, D.O., Oregon Health & Science University

Date: November 7, 2025

Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Posters

Session Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM CT

Location: R04-R05 Posters

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

Late Breaking Science Presentations

Title: Clinical Responses to Aficamten Monotherapy Compared with Metoprolol Monotherapy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Outcomes and Disease Burden: MAPLE-HCM Responder Analysis

Presenter: Andrew Wang, M.D., Duke University Medical Center

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: From Madrid to Mardi Gras: Heart Failure Trials on Parade

Session Time: 1:30 PM – 2:45 PM CT

Presentation Time: 1:59 PM – 2:07 PM CT

Location: 211-213

Title: Effect of Aficamten versus Metoprolol Monotherapy on Biomarkers in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: The MAPLE-HCM Trial

Presenter: Neal K. Lakdawala, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Date: November 9, 2025

Session Title: Biological and Pragmatic Interventions in Heart Failure: From Present to Future

Session Time: 8:00 AM – 9:15 AM CT

Presentation Time: 8:24 AM – 8:32 AM CT

Location: 211-213

Moderated Poster Presentations

Title: Improvement in Echocardiographic Measures of Diastolic Function Reflects Improved Exercise Performance in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Henri Lu, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: Beyond the Usual Suspects: Imaging Insights in HCM and Rare Cardiomyopathies

Session Time: 9:15 AM – 10:30 AM CT

Poster Presentation Time: 9:43 AM – 9:48 AM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 7

Title: Aficamten is Safe and Effective in oHCM with Comorbidities Obesity, Hypertension, and Diabetes: a SEQUOIA-HCM Sub-study

Presenter: Matthew M. Y. Lee, Ph.D., MBChB, School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: Targeting the Thickened Heart: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapy

Session Time: 10:45 AM – 11:55 AM CT

Poster Presentation Time: 11:13 AM – 11:18 AM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 24

Title: Effect of Aficamten in Women Compared with Men with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Xiaowen Wang, M.D., MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy: From Bench to Bedside

Session Time: 3:15 PM – 4:25 PM CT

Poster Presentation Time: 4:04 PM – 4:09 PM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 22

Title: Chronic Aficamten Treatment Results in Sustained Favorable Cardiac Remodeling in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the FOREST-HCM Trial

Presenter: Sheila M. Hegde, M.D., MPH, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: Imaging Insights from Multicenter Clinical Trials

Session Time: 10:45 AM – 11:55 AM CT

Poster Presentation Time: 10:45 AM – 10:50 AM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 8

Title: Lactate Dehydrogenase and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights From the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Ryohei Ono, M.D., Ph.D., British Heart Foundation Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow

Date: November 9, 2025

Session Title: Drivers of Heart Failure: Environmental and Behavioral Factors

Session Time: 9:15 AM – 10:30 AM CT

Poster Presentation Time: 10:04 AM – 10:09 AM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 18

Poster Presentations

Title: Semiquantitative Urine Dipstick Protein Assessments Predict Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights From the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Ryohei Ono, M.D., Ph.D., British Heart Foundation Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow

Date: November 8, 2025

Session Title: Biomarkers in HF: Past, Present, and Future

Session Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM CT

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

