RVC Zero Investment LP Announces Investment in Edge Copper Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVC Zero Investment LP (“RVC LP”) today announces that pursuant to a subscription agreement dated July 22, 2025 (the “Subscription Agreement”), between Edge Copper Corporation, formerly, Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (“Edge Copper”) and RVC LP, RVC LP acquired 50,000,000 units (the “Units”) of Edge Copper at a price of CA$0.10 per Unit for total consideration of CA$5,000,000, in connection with a non-brokered private placement of Units by Edge Copper. Each Unit is composed of one pre-Consolidation (as defined below) common share (each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of Edge Copper and one-half of one warrant to purchase Common Shares (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of CA$0.60 per post-Consolidation Common Share for a period of 18 months following closing of the Transactions (as defined below).

The Subscription Agreement was entered into concurrently with subscription agreements between Edge Copper and other investors, for an aggregate of 170,000,000 Units for total subscription proceeds of CA$17,000,000 (the “Financing”).

Edge Copper entered into the Financing for the purposes of, among other things, financing a portion of the cash consideration payable pursuant to the arrangement agreement concurrently entered into between World Copper Ltd. (“World Copper”) and Edge Copper (the “Arrangement Agreement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Edge Copper acquired the Zonia copper project from World Copper by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”, and together with the Financing, the “Transactions”) in exchange for cash and Common Share consideration. Closing of the Transactions occurred on October 30, 2025.

Immediately following the completion of the Transactions, Edge Copper completed a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of three pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the “Consolidation”).

Prior to the Transactions, RVC LP did not hold any Common Shares or Warrants. As a result of the Transactions, RVC LP controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, 50,000,000 Common Shares and 25,000,000 Warrants (each, on a pre-Consolidation basis), representing approximately 13.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 19.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by RVC LP.

After giving effect to the Consolidation, RVC LP beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly, 16,666,666 Common Shares and 8,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 13.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 19.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by RVC LP.

RVC LP acquired the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, RVC LP may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Edge Copper or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of Edge Copper that it owns at such time.

The head office of RVC LP is located at 222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1E7. The head office of Edge Copper is located at 1100-1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V6.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which will be available on the SEDAR+ profile of RVC LP at www.sedarplus.ca or upon request to RVC LP.

About RVC LP

RVC LP, a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a private investment partnership focused on investment opportunities in the mining sector.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

RVC Zero Investment LP

c/o RVC Zero Investment GP Inc.

222 Bay Street, Suite 3000

Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1E7

Attention: Grant Sanden

Telephone: (403) 263-3244

Email: media@geologicai.com