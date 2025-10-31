Cancer Cachexia Market Trends and Growth Outlook (2025-2035) by Therapy Type, Stage of Cachexia, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapy Type, Stage of Cachexia, Distribution Channel, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer cachexia market is expanding steadily, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer cases and the growing awareness of cachexia as a critical complication among cancer patients. Cancer cachexia is a multifactorial syndrome characterized by involuntary weight loss, muscle wasting, and systemic inflammation, significantly affecting patient survival and quality of life. The market is witnessing greater clinical recognition and therapeutic intervention development aimed at targeting underlying inflammatory and metabolic pathways.



Advancements in pharmacological treatment, such as NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and combination drugs, are shaping the therapeutic landscape. Key pipeline developments include agents aimed at preserving muscle mass, reducing systemic inflammation, and improving appetite. Non-pharmacological interventions, including nutritional support and physical activity, are increasingly being integrated into multi-modal treatment approaches to address cancer cachexia holistically.



North America leads the market due to its high cancer prevalence (over 2 million new cases annually), established reimbursement structures, and active clinical research landscape with over 100 ongoing cachexia-related trials. Europe follows with strong government-backed palliative care initiatives and rising clinical adoption of supportive oncology therapies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth owing to rapidly increasing cancer incidence, rising healthcare expenditures, and improving oncology infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Japan. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and growing pharmaceutical investments are accelerating drug availability and trial activity across the region.



However, the market faces challenges including the absence of FDA-approved therapies specifically for cancer cachexia, clinical trial complexity, and limited diagnostic standardization. Additionally, heterogeneous patient responses and underdiagnosis in many regions hinder broader therapeutic implementation. The unmet need for disease-modifying therapies remains a significant opportunity for innovation.



The competitive landscape is shaped by the presence of large pharmaceutical players and niche biotech firms investing in supportive oncology care. Strategic alliances, acquisitions, and late-stage clinical programs are driving momentum, with a strong emphasis on therapies that preserve muscle mass and enhance patient function. Key companies in this market are actively collaborating with oncology and palliative care centers to accelerate clinical trials and improve patient access. Their focus is on early intervention strategies, expanding therapeutic pipelines, and improving quality of life through supportive care.



Looking ahead, market growth will be supported by rising cancer treatment complexities, integration of cachexia care into oncology protocols, and improved patient monitoring. Technological advancements in long-acting drug delivery technologies, biomarker identification, and multimodal intervention strategies will help meet significant unmet needs.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Therapy Type

Pharmacological Therapies Corticosteroids NSAIDs Anamorelin Progestin Cannabinoids Combination Drugs Others

Non-Pharmacological Therapies Nutritional Support Exercise Therapy



Segmentation 2: by Stage of Cachexia

Pre-Cachexia

Cachexia

Refractory Cachexia

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The cancer cachexia market will evolve with greater research investment in anti-catabolic and pro-anabolic therapies, improved diagnostic frameworks, and increased integration of multimodal care. Focus on symptom burden reduction and patient-centric oncology treatment will reinforce the significance of this market in cancer management.

Company Profiles

Helsinn Group Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Fresenius Kabi Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Pfizer Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Zydus Group Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Actimed Therapeutics Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Overview Top Products / Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End-Users Key Personnel Analyst View

Others

