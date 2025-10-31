Aspen Group Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Net Income for First Quarter Fiscal 2026

  • Second consecutive quarter of net income of $0.4 million 
  • Revenue increased to $11.4 million, led by growth from USU
  • Disciplined cost controls deliver operating income of $0.7 million
  • Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million as compared to $0.4 million
  • Third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow of $0.4 million

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ASPU) (“AGI” or the “Company”), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended July 31, 2025.


First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Summary Results
 Three Months Ended July 31,
$ in millions, except per share data 2025   2024 
Revenue$11.4  $11.3 
Gross Profit1$8.4  $7.5 
Gross Margin (%)1 73%  66%
Net Income (Loss)$0.4  $(0.1)
Earnings (Loss) per Share - Basic$0.01  $(0.01)
Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted$0.01  $(0.01)
EBITDA2$1.4  $1.0 
Adjusted EBITDA2$1.9  $0.4 

_______________________                                                                                         

1 GAAP gross profit calculation includes marketing and promotional costs, instructional costs and services, and amortization expense of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively for the three months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024.
2 Non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures" starting on page 4.

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI, stated: “This quarter, we continued to maintain revenue stability while also making further progress executing cost controls to strengthen Aspen Group’s financial foundation. Our restructuring initiatives are expected to deliver additional quarterly general and administrative savings of approximately $1.5 million by the third quarter of Fiscal 2026. Our cost control initiatives also resulted in the continuation of positive operating cash flow, building from our success in Fiscal 2025.”

Mr. Mathews added, “These actions enhance our liquidity and position us to strategically reinvest in marketing to boost enrollment. While the regulatory review of the merger between Aspen University and United States University continues, we remain confident in our ability to expand student resources and achieve positive operating cash flow in fiscal year 2026.”

Fiscal Q1 2026 Financial and Operational Results (compared to Fiscal Q1 2025)

Revenue increased by 1% to $11.4 million compared to $11.3 million. The following table presents the Company’s revenue, both per subsidiary and total:

 Three Months Ended July 31,
  2025 $ Change % Change  2024
AU$4,285,868 $(506,036) (11)% $4,791,904
USU 7,154,598  617,665  9%  6,536,933
Revenue$11,440,466 $111,629  1% $11,328,837


Aspen University's (“AU”) revenue decline of $0.5 million, or 11%, is the result of lower post-licensure enrollments from the effect of decreased marketing spend initiated late in Q1 Fiscal 2023.

United States University (“USU”) revenue was up 9% compared to the prior year period. MSN-FNP program enrollments increased sequentially due to strong organic leads during the quarter. Additionally, USU’s performance was supported by strong demand from existing students returning from inactive status and higher revenue per student driven by more students entering their second year of the MSN-FNP program, which includes clinical rotations, and by tuition increases.

GAAP gross profit increased by $0.8 million to $8.4 million. Consolidated gross margin was 73% compared to 66%, AU's gross margin was 70% versus 61%, and USU's gross margin was 76% versus 71%. GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased primarily due to higher revenue at USU related to increased revenue per student combined with reduced cost of revenue at AU and USU driven by increased efficiencies in the use of faculty.  

AU instructional costs and services represented 25% of AU revenue, and USU instructional costs and services represented 22% of USU revenue. AU marketing and promotional costs represented 1% of AU revenue, while USU marketing and promotional costs represented less than 1% of USU revenue.

The following tables present the Company’s net income (loss), both per subsidiary and total:

 Three Months Ended July 31, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$406,805 $(2,457,170) $323,725 $2,540,250
Net income per share– Basic$0.01      
Net income per share – Diluted$0.01      


 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net (loss) income$(127,864) $(2,131,705) $(74,782) $2,078,623
Net loss per share - Basic$(0.01)      
Net loss per share - Diluted$(0.01)      


The following tables present the Company’s Non-GAAP measures, both per subsidiary and total. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under “Non-GAAPFinancial Measures” starting on page 4.

 Three Months Ended July 31, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
EBITDA$1,394,277  $(2,078,673) $777,955  $2,694,995 
EBITDA Margin 12% NM  18%  38%
Adjusted EBITDA$1,876,457  $(2,047,440) $1,002,955  $2,920 942 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16% NM  23%  41%
        
NM – Not meaningful



       
 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
EBITDA$1,039,102  $(1,706,887) $529,054  $2,216,935 
EBITDA Margin 9% NM  11%  34%
Adjusted EBITDA$447,615  $(2,322,995) $316,446  $2,454,164 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4% NM  7%  38%

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.4 million primarily due to increased revenue per student at USU, increased instructional efficiencies at AU and USU and a decrease in general and administrative costs attributed to our restructurings.

Operating Metrics

New Student Enrollments

On a Company-wide basis, new student enrollments increased 6% year-over-year. Sequentially, new student enrollments increased due to continued strong organic lead flow, existing students returning from inactive status, and students enrolling in advance of Q2 Fiscal 2026 price increases. New student enrollments were negatively impacted by the on-going maintenance level of marketing spend. As a result of the restructurings and increased instructional efficiencies, we anticipate the resumption of marketing spend in the second half of Fiscal 2026 at a level necessary to provide enrollments needed to grow the student body and allow for the generation of positive operating cash flow.

New student enrollments for the past five quarters are shown below:

 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1'26
Aspen University413 508 359 350 533
USU410 442 196 258 338
Total823 950 555 608 871

Total Active Student Body

AGI's active degree-seeking student body for the past five quarters, including AU and USU, is shown below:

 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1'26
Aspen University4,145 3,827 3,564 3,375 3,140
USU2,477 2,560 2,475 2,434 2,369
Total6,622 6,387 6,039 5,809 5,509

Nursing Students

AGI’s nursing student body for the past five quarters is shown below:

 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1'26
Aspen University3,198 2,948 2,745 2,606 2,418
USU2,254 2,300 2,297 2,254 2,210
Total5,452 5,248 5,042 4,860 4,628

Liquidity

The Fiscal Q1 2026 ending unrestricted cash balance was $0.5 million. As of October 24, 2025, the Company had $0.6 million of unrestricted cash on hand. In Q2 Fiscal 2026, we implemented a fifth restructuring plan, that will result in additional cash benefits for the Company starting in Q3 Fiscal 2026. The restructuring resulted in the elimination of approximately 75 positions within AU and AGI. The resulting additional on-going quarterly compensation-related savings will be approximately $1.5 million beginning in Q3 Fiscal 2026.

Our restructuring efforts were designed to achieve positive annual operating cash flows, which will permit the resumption of marketing spend at a level that we expect will renew growth in our post-licensure nursing student body. In Fiscal Q1 2026, we had positive cash flow from operations of $0.4 million.

Cost reductions associated with the restructuring plans and other corporate cost reductions ensure that the Company will have sufficient cash to meet its working capital needs for the next 12 months.

Non-GAAP – Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that management, analysts, and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding: (1) provision for credit losses; (2) stock-based compensation; and (3) non-recurring charges. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

 Three Months Ended July 31,
  2025   2024 
Net income (loss)$406,805  $(127,864)
Interest expense, net 310,391   347,170 
Tax expense (benefit) 7,419   (208)
Depreciation and amortization 669,662   820,004 
EBITDA 1,394,277   1,039,102 
Provision for credit losses 450,000   450,000 
Stock-based compensation 32,180   210,091 
Severance    50,707 
Lease modifications    (523,298)
Change in fair value of put warrant liability    (820,987)
Non-recurring charges - Other    42,000 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,876,457  $447,615 
    
Net income (loss) Margin 4%  (1)%
EBITDA Margin 12%  9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16%  4%


The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of Net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin by business unit:

 Three Months Ended July 31, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$406,805 $(2,457,170) $323,725 $2,540,250
Interest expense, net 310,391  310,391     
Taxes 7,419  83   7,336  
Depreciation and amortization 669,662  68,023   446,894  154,745
EBITDA 1,394,277  (2,078,673)  777,955  2,694,995
Provision for credit losses 450,000     225,000  225,000
Stock-based compensation 32,180  31,233     947
Adjusted EBITDA$1,876,457 $(2,047,440) $1,002,955 $2,920,942


Net income Margin4% NM 8% 36%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin16% NM 23% 41%

________________________________
NM - Not meaningful

 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(127,864) $(2,131,705) $(74,782) $2,078,623 
Interest expense, net 347,170   347,170       
Taxes (208)  92      (300)
Depreciation and amortization 820,004   77,556   603,836   138,612 
EBITDA 1,039,102   (1,706,887)  529,054   2,216,935 
Provision for credit losses 450,000      225,000   225,000 
Stock-based compensation 210,091   201,754   6,865   1,472 
Severance 50,707   3,125   36,825   10,757 
Lease modifications (523,298)     (523,298)   
Change in fair value of put warrant liability (820,987)  (820,987)      
Non-recurring charges - Other 42,000      42,000    
Adjusted EBITDA$447,615  $(2,322,995) $316,446  $2,454,164 


Net income (loss) Margin(1)% NM (2)% 32%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin4% NM 7% 38%

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA Margin – is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful for management, analysts and investors as this measure allows for a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the expected general and administrative savings to be achieved by the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2026 (“Fiscal 2026”), increased marketing spend, and achieving positive operating cash flow for Fiscal 2026. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued demand of nursing students for the new programs, student attrition, national and local economic factors including the impact of tariffs, competition from nursing schools in local markets, the competitive impact from the trend of major non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors, the impact, if any from the current U.S. government shutdown, and our ability to refinance our outstanding convertible debentures. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Investor Relations Contact

Kim Rogers
Managing Director
Hayden IR
385-831-7337 
Kim@HaydenIR.com



GAAP Financial Statements
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 July 31, 2025 April 30, 2025
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$480,581  $736,871 
Restricted cash 338,002   338,002 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,199,996 and $5,731,139, respectively 16,896,190   17,167,346 
Prepaid expenses 373,052   443,366 
Other current assets 1,127,150   518,171 
Total current assets 19,214,975   19,203,756 
    
Property and equipment:   
Computer equipment and hardware 897,124   894,251 
Furniture and fixtures 1,974,271   1,974,271 
Leasehold improvements 5,621,087   5,621,087 
Instructional equipment 529,299   529,299 
Software 7,704,341   7,527,066 
  16,726,122   16,545,974 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,546,264)  (9,907,309)
Total property and equipment, net 6,179,858   6,638,665 
Goodwill 5,011,432   5,011,432 
Intangible assets, net 7,900,000   7,900,000 
Courseware and accreditation, net 239,037   256,994 
Long-term contractual accounts receivable 21,068,679   19,846,823 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,882,871   7,250,407 
Deposits and other assets 654,403   657,850 
Total assets$67,151,255  $66,765,927 

(Continued)


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

 July 31, 2025 April 30, 2025
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$2,735,862  $2,055,173 
Accrued expenses 2,608,147   2,483,520 
Advances on tuition 1,730,416   2,235,332 
Deferred tuition 2,683,072   2,535,533 
Due to students 2,152,303   2,115,581 
Current portion of long-term debt 6,751,104   2,000,000 
Operating lease obligations, current portion 2,926,379   2,811,471 
Other current liabilities 713,245   185,296 
Total current liabilities 22,300,528   16,421,906 
    
Long-term debt, net    5,224,524 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion 11,630,856   12,398,678 
Put warrants liabilities 1,427,521   1,427,521 
Other long-term liabilities 327,402   327,402 
Total liabilities 35,686,307   35,800,031 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized,   
10,000 issued and 10,000 outstanding at both July 31, 2025 and April 30, 2025 10   10 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 85,000,000 shares authorized, 29,080,778 and   
28,389,531 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2025 and April 30, 2025, respectively 29,081   28,390 
Additional paid-in capital 122,244,089   122,152,533 
Accumulated deficit (90,808,232)  (91,215,037)
Total stockholders’ equity 31,464,948   30,965,896 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$67,151,255  $66,765,927 


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended July 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenue$11,440,466  $11,328,837 
    
Operating expenses:   
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 2,685,052   3,347,225 
General and administrative 6,911,137   7,327,334 
Provision for credit losses 450,000   450,000 
Depreciation and amortization 669,662   820,004 
Total operating expenses 10,715,851   11,944,563 
    
Operating income (loss) 724,615   (615,726)
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (310,391)  (347,170)
Change in fair value of put warrant liability    820,987 
Other income, net    13,837 
Total other (expense) income, net (310,391)  487,654 
    
Income (loss) before income taxes 414,224   (128,072)
    
Income tax expense (benefit) 7,419   (208)
    
Net income (loss) 406,805   (127,864)
    
Dividends attributable to preferred stock (42,345)  (141,152)
    
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$364,460  $(269,016)
    
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:   
Basic$0.01  $(0.01)
Diluted$0.01  $(0.01)
    
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding:   
Basic 29,073,583   25,929,218 
Diluted 38,451,820   25,929,218 


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFCASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended July 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$406,805  $(127,864)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Provision for credit losses 450,000   450,000 
Depreciation and amortization 669,662   820,004 
Stock-based compensation 32,180   151,341 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability    (820,987)
Amortization of warrant-based cost    7,000 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 26,580    
Non-cash lease benefit (225,313)  (124,497)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (1,400,700)  481,156 
Prepaid expenses 70,314   (6,001)
Other current assets (608,979)  368,529 
Deposits and other assets 3,447   19,419 
Accounts payable 680,689   (196,066)
Accrued expenses 124,627   219,262 
Due to students 36,722   (138,529)
Advances on tuition and deferred tuition (357,377)  (1,267,356)
Other current liabilities 527,951   402,493 
Net cash provided by operating activities 436,608   237,904 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of courseware and accreditation (12,750)  (20,580)
Purchases of property and equipment (180,148))  (289,906)
Net cash used in investing activities (192,898)  (310,486)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayment of portion of 15% Senior Secured Debentures (500,000)  (150,000)
Net cash used in financing activities (500,000)  (150,000)

(Continued)


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended July 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$(256,290) $(222,582)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,074,873   2,619,427 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$818,583  $2,396,845 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$310,391  $345,413 
Cash paid (refunds) for income taxes$7,419  $(208)
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Accrued dividends$42,345  $141,152 

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying consolidated balance sheet to the total amounts shown in the accompanying unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows:

 July 31,
  2025  2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents$        480,581         $        1,308,843        
Restricted cash         338,002                  1,088,002        
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$        818,583         $        2,396,845        



