HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Completion of Sale of HBV and HIV Assets to Gilead

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (OTCID: HOOK, “HOOKIPA”) today announced the completion of the sale of its assets related to HOOKIPA’s HB-400 program and certain of its assets related to HOOKIPA’s HB-500 program to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (“Gilead”).

In connection with the consideration and evaluation of HOOKIPA’s long-term prospects and strategies by HOOKIPA’s board of directors, on May 21, 2025 HOOKIPA entered into an asset purchase agreement (“Asset Purchase Agreement”) with Gilead pursuant to which Gilead agreed to acquire all of HOOKIPA’s assets primarily related to or necessary for the conduct of HOOKIPA’s HB-400 program, currently in clinical development for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and certain of HOOKIPA’s assets related to HOOKIPA’s HB-500 program, currently in clinical development for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. HOOKIPA has been developing the HB-400 and HB-500 programs in collaboration with Gilead pursuant to the collaboration and license agreement with Gilead. The closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement occurred on October 30, 2025.

Availability of Other Information About HOOKIPA

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, www.ir.hookipapharma.com, OTC Markets filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the social media channels listed on our investor relations website.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

ir@hookipapharma.com