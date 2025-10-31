Flux Power Announces Pricing of $9.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering

VISTA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,840,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Flux Power has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 576,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Flux Power, are expected to be approximately $9.6 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares to be sold in the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 on October 29, 2025. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC at 121 South 8th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these shares, nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Flux Power

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (“GSE”), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (“BMS”) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using “believes”, “expects”, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties related to satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

media@fluxpower.com

info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

flux-ir@sheltongroup.com