LPL Financial Announces Lower Fees and Streamlined Pricing Across Advisory Platforms

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced a reduction in fees and a simplified pricing structure across its advisory platforms, delivering meaningful savings in high-demand programs and helping advisors expand access to high-value investment solutions.

Effective July 1, 2026, fees will be lowered for advisors across LPL’s Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) advisory programs, and for end clients in LPL’s Guided Wealth Portfolios (GWP) advisory platform. Pricing tiers for advisor-paid administrative fees will also be streamlined, making it easier for advisors to compare and manage offerings across all platforms.

With nearly 80% percent of LPL’s organic net new assets flowing into advisory solutions*, this pricing update reflects the industry-wide shift from brokerage to advisory. It builds on nearly $50 million in savings LPL has already returned to advisors and their clients through pricing enhancements over the past two years.

“As advisory services become increasingly central to both advisors’ businesses and their clients’ portfolios, we’re harnessing our scale and capabilities to deliver platforms that set the industry standard,” said Aneri Jambusaria, chief wealth officer, LPL Financial. “This latest enhancement makes our platforms among the most competitive in the industry and underscores our unwavering commitment to equipping advisors with high-impact tools that elevate their practice, deepen client relationships and expand access to quality advice for those who need it most.”

Platform-Specific Enhancements

SAM – Rep-as-Portfolio Manager (RPM) advisory platform for advisors affiliated with LPL’s corporate RIA: Administrative fees reduced for advisors managing at least $75M in advisory assets; fees waived at $250M — a significant improvement from the previous $500M threshold.

Administrative fees reduced for advisors managing at least $75M in advisory assets; fees waived at $250M — a significant improvement from the previous $500M threshold. MWP – LPL’s managed account solution: Advisor-paid pricing has been reduced by up to 40% for accounts in the $100k–$500k range, allowing advisors to take advantage of expanded separately managed account options and features like tax loss harvesting.

Advisor-paid pricing has been reduced by up to 40% for accounts in the $100k–$500k range, allowing advisors to take advantage of expanded separately managed account options and features like tax loss harvesting. GWP – LPL’s digital advice platform: Platform fee paid by end clients reduced from 35 basis points to 25 basis points, enhancing value for investors with smaller accounts, providing more access for a broader group of investors.



The company further announced targeted fee adjustments aligned with competitive practices. It is also enhancing householding capabilities and launching a self-service tool that helps advisors and institutions estimate fees and prioritize the initiatives that best serve their practice and client needs.

*Flows into the advisor channel over the last two years. Within the institutional channel, nearly 70% of net new assets are into advisory accounts over the same time period

