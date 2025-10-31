Wisconsin Cheesemakers Craft Holiday Gift Baskets Just in Time for Delicious Seasonal Gifting

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, edible gifts are becoming a favorite way to share meaning and memory. In Wisconsin, cheesemakers embrace the trend with handcrafted gift boxes inspired by connection, tradition, and the simple joy of delicious food. Nearly half of shoppers say they plan to give food and beverages this year, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2025 Holiday Shopping Intentions Survey — a sign that people are choosing gifts that feel personal, shareable, and full of flavor.

Reflecting that spirit, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is spotlighting more than 20 artisan makers through a collection of holiday gift baskets—each one a delicious celebration of craft and care. From bold aged cheddars to buttery blues and alpine-style delights, each basket shares a message of the people, places, and traditions that make Wisconsin, The State of Cheese.

“Few gifts feel more meaningful than those made by hand,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. “Every wheel and wedge of Proudly Wisconsin Cheese represents a cheesemaker’s craft, care, and dedication. Sharing that gift brings connection, comfort, and the unmistakable deliciousness of Wisconsin Cheese to every gathering.”

Made to gather: Built to delight everyone on your list, these gift boxes are loaded with Wisconsin’s fan favorites. Among the many options, Arena Cheese’s Wisconsin Cheese Variety Box offers classic cuts and fresh curds; Pasture Pride’s Our Favorites Box pairs its famous Juusto baked cheese with Colby Jack and sharp cheddar; and Babcock Dairy’s Badger Box brings snacking to life with unmistakable Wisconsin flavor.

Made to explore: For those who love to taste and discover, these gifts turn curiosity into an adventure across Wisconsin’s rich dairy landscape. A few to inspire: Cheese Brothers’ 12 Days of Cheesemas Advent Calendar reveals a new cheese each day; Renard’s Cheese’s Everything Door County captures the region’s essence through artisan cheese and locally inspired treats; and Weyauwega Cheese’s Taste of Wisconsin showcases the state’s variety with butter, cream cheese, string cheese, Pub Spread and more.

Made to honor: A tribute to heritage and craftsmanship, these selections carry the legacy of generations. Among the many to choose from, Kingston Cheese Cooperative’s Kingston Traditionals celebrates its community’s sustainable blue cheeses; while Crave Brothers’ Farmstead Sampler showcases mascarpone, mozzarella, and Farmer’s Rope, all crafted with renewable energy on the family farm; and Eau Galle Cheese’s Eau Galle Mob transports tastebuds with Wisconsin-made Parmesan, Asiago, and Italian-style cheeses.

Made to savor: For moments meant to linger, these indulgent gifts wrap comfort in every bite. A few standouts include Landmark Creamery’s Cave Aged Select, celebrating 10 years of cheesemaking artistry and affinage through small-batch, cave-aged cheeses inspired by classic European styles and new American originals, and Nordic Creamery’s Oh, Butter Me Up!, which gives butter its well-deserved spotlight through an assortment of hand-crafted, artisan varieties that elevate every table.

Wisconsin’s 1,200 licensed cheesemakers craft more than 600 varieties and styles, blending old-world techniques with a deep respect for land and tradition. This year’s collection of Wisconsin Cheese gift baskets is more than a festive offering—it’s an invitation to slow down, gather, and savor something meaningful.

Custom Gifts Made Simple

Prefer to create your own? Shoppers can build a personalized Wisconsin Cheese basket online or in-store by choosing from an unparalleled selection of award-winning cheeses, charcuterie, and accompaniments. With Wisconsin Cheese available in 99% of grocery stores nationwide, creating a customized gourmet gift has never been easier. Look for the “Proudly Wisconsin Cheese” badge to ensure authenticity.

Explore the Full Collection

The complete lineup of gift baskets is available at www.WisconsinCheese.com/gift, featuring options for every palate, price point, and occasion.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:

Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that champions the state’s world-class dairy products and the people who make them. Learn more at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese:

With a cheesemaking heritage older than the state itself, Wisconsin is home to more award-winning cheeses than anywhere else in the world. Explore more at WisconsinCheese.com.

