Kaldalón hf.: Increase in bond series KALD 150436

Kaldalón hf. has completed an additional issuance in its bond series KALD 150436, which is issued under the company’s ISK 40,000 million bond programme. Bonds with a nominal value of ISK 2,500 million were sold at a yield of 4.00%. Following the issuance, the total size of the series will be ISK 4,000 million.

The bond series KALD 150436 is index-linked with a fixed annual interest rate of 4% and has an 11-year maturity. The repayment structure of principal and interest follows a 30-year annuity profile. The series is secured in accordance with the company’s general collateral arrangements.

The payment and settlement date is scheduled for Monday, 10 November 2025. The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to refinance existing debt.

Landsbankinn acted as the manager for the issuance and listing of the bonds on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

A base prospectus and supplement thereto have been published in connection with the company’s bond programme. The base prospectus, final terms, and other related documents concerning the bond series and its admission to trading on the Exchange will be available on the company’s website: kaldalon.is/fjarfestar

Further information:

Sigurbjörg Ólafsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +354 856 7155

Email: sigurbjorg.olafsdottir@kaldalon.is

