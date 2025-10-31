Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires first biogas plant in the UK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I), has made a final investment decision to acquire a combined pre-treatment and biogas plant from Ørsted, a Danish renewable energy company.

The plant, situated in Northwich in the UK, currently consists of a pre-treatment facility that treats municipal solid waste and a biogas plant producing power to the grid. Pending permits, CIP plans to refurbish the facility to become a biogas plant only and expand it with a new digester, biomethane upgrading units and CO₂ capture technology, enabling the production of biomethane and liquid biogenic CO₂. The expansion is expected to commence in 2026, and the upgraded plant is expected to be operational by 2028. Once fully operational, the upgraded biogas plant will process over 170,000 tons of feedstock annually.

Andreas Brandt, Partner at CIP, commented: “We are excited to enter the UK bioenergy market with this first acquisition. The biogas plant in Northwich strengthens our position in the European biogas sector and represents a key milestone for our fund and investors. The upgraded plant will make a meaningful contribution to local energy security while driving growth and job creation - and we very much look forward to working closely with the community and authorities to bring the project to life.”

