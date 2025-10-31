New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces V1 Launch Along 80% Allocation in Phase 6

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) market continues to evolve rapidly, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as one of the top crypto to watch this year. The project has now reached a major milestone, with Phase 6 of its presale 80% complete, while also confirming that its V1 protocol launch is scheduled for release on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This combination of fast-moving sales and an approaching product rollout is generating growing attention among investors looking for early-stage DeFi opportunities.





Presale Momentum and Key Metrics

Mutuum Finance’s presale has maintained strong momentum throughout 2025. The project is currently in Phase 6, with each MUTM token priced at $0.035. The next stage will lift the price by nearly 20% to $0.04, and the confirmed launch price is set at $0.06, marking a potential 500% token appreciation for phase 1 participants at listings.

From its total 4 billion MUTM supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale. So far, over 785 million tokens have been sold, and the project has already raised more than $18.2 million in funding. The number of holders has surpassed 17,600, with new wallets joining daily as the campaign nears its final stages.

Each presale phase has sold out faster than the previous one, a pattern that signals rising confidence as Mutuum Finance moves closer to launch. The structured price progression ensures transparency and creates urgency as supply diminishes, especially now that Phase 6 is approaching full allocation.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

At its core, Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol. Its mission is to make crypto markets more efficient and secure through automation and open access. Users will be able to lend their assets to earn yield or borrow against their holdings without selling them, all through smart contracts that eliminate intermediaries and increase transparency.

The system is powered by two complementary markets. A liquidity pool, where users deposit tokens and earn passive income through mtTokens, which automatically accrue interest over time. A borrowing framework with variable or stable interest rates based on utilization and risk parameters.

For example, a user who deposits 50 USDC receives 50 mtUSDC, which grows in value as borrowers repay their loans. On the borrowing side, users can select between stable rates, which remain predictable, or variable rates, which adjust dynamically according to demand.

V1 Protocol Launch Confirmed

The upcoming V1 launch is a pivotal step for Mutuum Finance, marking its transition from development to a live product. Scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia Testnet, V1 will introduce the main building blocks of the Mutuum ecosystem:

It will feature a Liquidity Pool where users can lend or borrow assets directly through smart contracts, mtTokens that track user deposits and yield growth, and Debt Tokens that represent borrower liabilities. Additionally, an automated Liquidator Bot will maintain system stability by managing under-collateralized positions, ensuring the platform remains solvent even during market volatility.

The V1 launch will initially support ETH and USDT, two of the most liquid and stable assets in the market. Once testing is complete, Mutuum plans to expand to other major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, setting the foundation for broader adoption across DeFi markets.

Security remains a central focus for Mutuum Finance. The project has successfully completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan Score, one of the higher ratings among new DeFi projects this year. This independent review provides confidence that the protocol’s codebase meets high safety standards.

In addition to its audit, Mutuum Finance introduced a 24-hour leaderboard system that rewards the top daily presale contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature has kept community engagement active and transparent, further boosting investor confidence as the project moves closer to listing.

A DeFi Ecosystem With Long-Term Vision

Beyond the upcoming launch, Mutuum Finance is already planning several future integrations to expand its ecosystem. The roadmap includes the release of a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by over-collateralized loans within the protocol. This stablecoin will be minted and burned on demand, creating a self-balancing structure that supports liquidity and helps stabilize the lending system over time.

To ensure price accuracy and fair liquidations, Mutuum Finance will rely on Chainlink oracles and other decentralized data feeds for real-time market updates. This robust oracle infrastructure minimizes the risk of pricing errors during volatile conditions, ensuring smooth operation even in unpredictable markets.

The team also plans to deploy across Layer-2 networks to enhance speed and reduce transaction fees, enabling more efficient lending and borrowing experiences for users. Together, these developments form the foundation of a scalable, revenue-generating DeFi network designed for long-term growth.

Why Investors Are Watching Phase 6 Closely

The combination of clear progress, a transparent presale structure, and confirmed product delivery has made Mutuum Finance one of the best cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025. With Phase 6 already 80% allocated, many investors see the remaining tokens as the final entry point before prices rise in the next stage.

Adding to the momentum, recent whale transactions have drawn attention, with several large purchases exceeding six figures in value. Such movements are typically seen as confidence signals from early-stage investors who anticipate strong listing performance once the project launches at its $0.06 price.

With its presale nearing completion and its V1 testnet launch only months away, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction as a rising player in decentralized finance. Its blend of transparent tokenomics, audited code, and clear product vision has already attracted thousands of participants and millions in funding.

As long as momentum continues, Mutuum Finance could soon transition from a presale success story to one of the top DeFi cryptos of 2025. For now, all eyes are on Phase 6, as this fast-selling stage moves toward full allocation and the project edges closer to its next major breakthrough.

