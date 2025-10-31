QuantaSing Group Limited Filed Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a pop toy company dedicated to creating beloved collectibles and trend-defining experiences, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com/financials-filings/sec-filings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@quantasing.com.

About the Company

The Company, through its Here (奇梦岛) brand, creates collectible pop toys that spark joy and inspire global culture. With innovative design and storytelling at its core, the Company delivers immersive experiences that connect deeply with collectors worldwide. Guided by joy, integrity, wonder, and co-creation, the Company is building vibrant cultural ecosystems where fans shape and share dreams.

