Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule for November 2025

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2025:
- Baird 55th Annual Global Industrial Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CEO
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 4:30 ET
- Raymond James Napa Valley Small Cap Symposium
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Monday, November 17, 2025
The Meritage, Napa
Conducting meetings throughout the day
- Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes
Conducting meetings throughout the day
The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
ir@belf.com
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339