Prenetics Bolsters Bitcoin Treasury with Strategic Acquisition of 100 Bitcoin, IM8 Reaches $100M ARR

Additional Bitcoin Acquisition Follows Immediately on $44 Million Equity Offering

Company now holds a total of 378 BTC (valued at ~$41 Million)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announces the acquisition of 100 Bitcoin, at an average price of $109,594 per Bitcoin. This acquisition demonstrates the Company's dedication and continued discipline to building its Bitcoin treasury.

Strategic Capital Deployment Following Successful Equity Raise

This Bitcoin acquisition represents the initial deployment of proceeds from Prenetics' recently completed $44 million equity offering, which closed on October 28, 2025. The significantly oversubscribed offering attracted high-quality strategic investors including Kraken, Exodus, GPTX by Jihan Wu (Founder and CEO of NASDAQ-listed Bitdeer), XtalPi, DL Holdings and World No. 1 tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, validating the Company's innovative dual-engine strategy combining health innovation with digital asset treasury management.

"This 100 Bitcoin acquisition demonstrates our immediate execution on the strategic vision we outlined to investors," said Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Prenetics. "Given our successful capital raise, our balance sheet is now exceptionally strong with $127 million in total liquidity and zero debt, providing us with substantial runway to execute our growth strategy. With IM8 reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue in just 11 months—the fastest growth in supplement industry history—our focus is now on accelerating growth for IM8 globally across new markets and product lines. Our dual-engine strategy positions this growth acceleration as our primary driver, while our Bitcoin treasury strategy provides additional long-term value creation. We now have all the capital we need to maintain IM8's market leadership while building substantial treasury assets for the future."

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Following the Bitcoin acquisition and equity raise closing, Prenetics maintains a robust financial position with approximately $127 million in total liquidity ($86 million in cash and $41 million in Bitcoin holdings via 378 BTC). The Company continues its systematic Bitcoin accumulation strategy of 1 Bitcoin per day alongside strategic larger acquisitions during favorable market conditions. This strong balance sheet provides substantial runway for the Company's dual-engine growth strategy while maintaining zero debt.

IM8

The Company's IM8 supplement brand continues its record-breaking growth trajectory, having reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch – the fastest growth ever recorded in the global supplements industry. With 420,000 customers and 80% of new orders being subscriptions, IM8 provides a strong cash-generating foundation supporting the Company's Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The Company recently released FY2026 Revenue guidance for IM8, expecting revenues of $180 to $200 million.

CEO’s Strategic Vision and Manifesto

The recently released CEO's comprehensive manifesto, detailing the Company's ambitious vision, is available at www.prenetics.com/manifesto. The manifesto articulates Yeung's conviction that traditional corporate treasury strategies are obsolete in an era of currency debasement and digital transformation. It outlines how Prenetics is pioneering the world's first "health-and-wealth" platform, combining explosive growth in the $700+ billion wellness market with strategic Bitcoin accumulation. The document has garnered significant attention from investors and industry leaders for its bold vision of creating unprecedented shareholder value through this innovative dual-engine approach.

For real-time access to the Company’s Bitcoin holdings, please visit https://prenetics.com/btc

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka — now the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch — the fastest growth ever recorded in the global history of the supplements industry, even outpacing today’s leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets — purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 378 BTC as of October 31, 2025.

