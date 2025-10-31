Dividend Payment Procedure for Shareholders of AB Akola Group

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group held on 31 October 2025 approved the allocation of profit for the financial year ended on 30 June 2025. It was resolved to pay out dividends in the total amount of EUR 14,991,644, corresponding to EUR 0.09 (with taxes) per one ordinary registered share of the Company (calculated without own shares acquired by the Company). Dividends shall be paid to those who were shareholders of AB Akola Group at the end of the record date – 14 November 2025.

The first Ex-Date from which the shares of AB Akola Group (ISIN code LT0000128092) acquired on a regulated market (i.e., a stock exchange) with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not entitle the holder to receive dividends for the financial year 2024/2025 shall be 13 November 2025.

The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the AB Akola Group shareholders through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. After the deduction of tax, the dividend amount will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

Taxation of dividends:

Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 % of the Personal Income Tax rate;

Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 16 % of the Corporate Profit Tax rate unless otherwise provided for in the laws.

AB Akola Group owns the largest group of agricultural and food production companies in the Baltic States, employing over 5 thousand people. The Group operates along the entire food production chain from ‘field to fork’: producing, processing, and marketing agricultural and food products, and providing goods and services to farmers.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403