Malibu Boats Wakesetter 23 LSV Named 2025 Wakesurf and Wakeboard Boat of the Year — Six Years Running

LOUDON, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE: MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboats, proudly announces that the iconic Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV has once again been named Wakesurf and Wakeboard Boat of the Year by the WakeWorld Riders Choice Awards — marking an unprecedented sixth consecutive win for the world’s best-selling watersports boat.

“Having riders and families choose the 23 LSV as Boat of the Year for six straight seasons is the highest compliment we could receive,” said Rachael Green, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Malibu Boats. “It proves that the performance, versatility, and reliability we engineer into every Malibu are delivering what matters most — unforgettable days on the water with the people they love.”

Renowned for its iconic design, balanced performance, and legendary versatility, the 23 LSV delivers the ultimate combination of luxury, innovation, and wake-shaping power. With seating for up to 16 passengers and Malibu’s exclusive Wake Plus™ Hull or Diamond Hull™ options, the 23 LSV is engineered for every kind of day on the water — from family surf sessions to professional-level competitions. Technologies like Surf Gate®, Power Wedge III, and the Malibu Command Center™ allow riders to fine-tune their wakes and waves with the touch of a button, creating the most customizable experience in watersports.

Malibu Boats also celebrates its talented team riders who were recognized among the sport’s best in this year’s WakeWorld Riders Choice Awards. View the full list of winners here.

• Bec Gange (Axis) – 1st Place, Top Female Wakeboarder

• Brian Grubb (Malibu) – 1st Place, Top Wakeskater

• Guenther Oka (Axis) – 2nd Place, Top Male Wakeboarder

• Massi Piffaretti (Malibu) – 6th Place, Top Male Wakeboarder

• Hinata Yoshihara (Prospective Axis Team Rider) – 5th Place, Top Female Wakeboarder

“These awards reflect the relentless dedication and hard work of the athletes who represent Malibu and Axis around the world,” added Green. “We’re incredibly proud of them. Their commitment to excellence and their drive to push the sport forward embody the same values that guide everything we build.”

For more information about the Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV, visit your local Malibu Boats dealer or build your custom configuration using Malibu’s interactive 3D Boat Builder at www.malibuboats.com.

