VivoPower’s Tembo to Accelerate Africa Expansion in Definitive Agreement with AVA, East Africa’s Largest Vehicle Assembler

AVA to distribute, assemble and service Tembo’s full range of electric utility vehicles across Kenya, Tanzania, and wider East Africa

AVA’s existing assembly partners include Toyota, Fuso, Hino, Volvo, Scania, Tata and Mahindra

Strategic partnership strengthens Tembo’s regional presence through local assembly, sales, installation, and service network, unlocking access to a 500-million-person market

Tembo to establish an office in Kenya and a mobile technical support network

Established in 1975, AVA is the only assembler in the region to have achieved IATF16949 Certification

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Tembo e-LV (“Tembo”), has signed a binding definitive agreement with Associated Vehicle Assemblers Ltd. (“AVA”), East Africa’s largest and most experienced vehicle assembler, to distribute, assemble, and service Tembo’s 100% electric utility vehicles (“EUVs”) across Kenya, Tanzania, and other East African nations.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Tembo’s global electrification rollout and underscores its strategy of building sustainable, regionally anchored partnerships. With AVA’s extensive experience assembling vehicles for leading OEMs—including Toyota, Fuso, Hino, Mahindra, Scania, Tata, Volvo, and Daewoo—the partnership establishes a robust local platform for deployment and long-term support of Tembo’s electric mobility and energy solutions.

Through this collaboration, Tembo and AVA will deliver on-the-ground assembly, installation, and maintenance services, ensuring customers across East Africa benefit from reliable local support. Tembo will also work closely with AVA to upskill local technicians and engineers, strengthening regional expertise in electric vehicle assembly, servicing, and energy integration.

As part of the partnership, Tembo will establish a local office and a mobile technical support network to enhance service delivery and operational readiness. The initiative is expected to foster local job creation, knowledge transfer, and supply-chain development, supporting Kenya’s and the region’s transition to sustainable mobility and green industrialisation.

Matt Lloyd, Managing Director of AVA, said: “We are excited to partner with Tembo at such a pivotal moment for Kenya’s transition to electric mobility. The country is taking a bold, forward-looking approach to EV adoption, and Tembo’s portfolio of products aligns perfectly with our vision. It was a pleasure hosting the Tembo team at our Mombasa facility, and with their continued support, we’re confident this partnership will deliver significant benefits for AVA, our customers, and the local economy.”

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman of VivoPower, said: “We are proud to formalize this definitive partnership with AVA, an institution that has set the benchmark for quality and credibility in East Africa’s automotive industry. This binding agreement is part of our broader strategy to forge long-term alliances with trusted regional leaders who share our vision for electrification and energy transition. Together, Tembo and AVA will drive tangible decarbonisation across vital industries while supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Matthew Nestor, Director and Head of Global Partnerships at Tembo, said: “Signing this definitive agreement marks a pivotal step in Tembo’s mission to deliver reliable, rugged, and cost-effective electric mobility solutions for Africa. AVA’s deep manufacturing expertise and established OEM relationships, combined with Tembo’s proven engineering and safety standards, create a powerful platform to electrify commercial fleets across the region.”

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedised and/or customised applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defence, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximise return on assets, meet ESG goals and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital treasury transformation. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

About AVA

Associated Vehicle Assemblers Ltd. (AVA) is East Africa’s leading vehicle assembler, with decades of experience in producing high-quality vehicles tailored to meet the unique needs of the region. Based in Mombasa, AVA has established itself as a trusted partner for global automotive brands, providing state-of-the-art assembly services and technical expertise. AVA’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability has made it a key player in Kenya’s automotive industry, driving economic growth and supporting the transition to more sustainable transport solutions. As a pioneer in the region, AVA continues to lead the way in assembling vehicles that meet the highest global standards while catering to local market demands.

Forward-Looking Statements

