Conair Unveils Bold New Look and Inclusive Brand Philosophy: “Here for Hair, Conair”

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conair, the iconic haircare brand trusted by Canadians and households worldwide for more than 60 years, has unveiled its bold new look and refreshed positioning in Canada, anchored in its brand philosophy: “Here for Hair, Conair.” Already introduced in the U.S., this exciting new chapter now debuts north of the border celebrating self-expression, experimentation, and the joy of transformation, while honouring Conair’s enduring legacy of innovation, quality, and accessibility.

The updated identity shifts Conair from a rigid, industrial aesthetic to one that is approachable, joyful, and full of energy. The new wordmark features smooth curves and fluid, rounded letterforms in lowercase, a deliberate evolution from the brand’s all-caps heritage logo. This design conveys warmth, playfulness, and togetherness, while still standing boldly on-shelf as a confident beacon in crowded retail spaces.

The revitalized colour palette is a defining asset. Anchored in lilac and supported by five vibrant secondary hues (berry pink, blue, gold, light blue and green), it brings boldness, creativity, and joyful transformation to every graphic expression. Beyond aesthetics, the colour system helps shoppers seamlessly navigate Conair’s extensive product assortment and price tiers, unifying the brand across touchpoints and leveraging its unrivaled scale.

At retail, the bold new logo takes centre stage. Striking, graphic product imagery emphasizes both performance and enduring quality, while the overall design captures a youthful, dynamic sensibility. The refreshed packaging not only modernizes the brand but also reflects its inclusive positioning: Conair stands resolutely for all, offering premium-tier performance while remaining accessible and friendly.

“This transformation is more than just a new logo or packaging, it’s a promise,” says Karina Rigato, Director of Marketing, Conair Canada. “We’re here to celebrate every version of you, at every stage of your hair journey. Conair is here for the confidence, the creativity, and the joy that comes with it.”

Conair’s new identity underscores the freedom to style your hair your way whether sleek and polished, playful and bold, or anything in between. It reflects the belief that beauty is not one-size-fits-all but deeply personal, flexible, and ever-changing.

Rolling out in November into the New Year, the unveiling is kicking off a season of exciting activity across North America. Highlights include innovative product debuts, strategic influencer partnerships, immersive activations, and a high-impact ad campaign designed to amplify Conair’s fresh new voice in Canada.

About Conair

For over six decades, Conair has been a trusted leader in haircare, personal care, and grooming, empowering people around the world to express themselves with confidence. Known for innovation, quality, and accessibility, Conair has transformed everyday routines with iconic tools that make beauty and self-care simple, fun, and inspiring. Today, Conair continues to evolve with a fresh look and inclusive philosophy: Here for Hair, Conair. From breakthrough styling innovations to everyday essentials, Conair remains dedicated to celebrating individuality and supporting every stage of the beauty journey.

Press Contact:

Brill Communications

amanda@brillcommunications.ca

(416) 533-6425

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ee0c071-c687-4674-89df-347d136b00ca