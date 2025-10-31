Europe Food Packaging Market Competitive Analysis, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2034

Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Europe food packaging market stood at USD 83.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 124.83 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Major Key Insights of the Europe Food Packaging Market

By material type, the plastic segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By material type, the paper and paperboard packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. By application/food type, the frozen and processed foods segment held the largest share in 2024.

By application/food type, the meat and poultry packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market.

is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market. By packaging functionality, the protective packaging segment held the largest share in 2024.

in 2024. By packaging functionality, the active & intelligent packaging segment is the fastest-growing segment

By application type, the active & intelligent packaging segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.



Market Overview

Sustainable Innovations Drive Growth in the Europe Food Packaging Market

The Europe food packaging market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by consumers growing desire for fresh, ready-to-eat, convenient food options. Manufacturers are being encouraged to use recyclable and biodegradable materials by stricter environmental regulations and increased awareness of sustainability. Businesses are sending more money on lightweight, environmentally friendly packaging innovations that improve product safety and shelf life while lessening their impact on the environment.

In March 2023, Casalasco Societa Agricola S.p.A introduced new food products using SIG “Signature Nature Full Barrier” cartons to promote sustainable packaging across Europe.

In July 2025, Coveris Rypin partnered with Brzesc to roll out recyclable film snack packaging, supporting the shift toward sustainable packaging solutions in Western Europe and MENA.

Major Sustainability Trends in the European Food Packaging Industry:

Transition to a circular economy: The focus is on keeping resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, recycling, and remanufacturing to minimize waste.

Increased adoption of reusable and refillable models: This involves implementing systems where packaging, especially for beverages and takeaways, can be repeatedly used or refilled by consumers to reduce single-use waste.

Mandatory recycled content and enhanced recyclability: Regulations, such as the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), mandate minimum percentages of recycled material in new plastic packaging and require all packaging to be economically recyclable by 2030.

Shift towards bio-based and compostable materials: Driven by consumer demand and regulations, more food packaging is being made from renewable resources, such as paperboard, plant-based materials, and bioplastics, to reduce reliance on fossil-based plastics.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The Europe food packaging industry is expanding steadily, driven by growing consumer awareness of food safety and freshness, packaging technology advancements, and the growing consumption of packaged and convenience foods. Increasing spending on digital printing and automation is also improving production efficiency throughout the area.

Sustainability Trends: Businesses continue to prioritize sustainability by concentrating on recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable materials. Circular packaging models and more environmentally friendly production techniques are becoming more popular because of EU regulations on carbon neutrality and plastic reduction.

Global Expansion: Through collaborations and the export of environmentally friendly packaging solutions, European packaging producers are growing internationally. To capitalize on the rising demand for high-end end environmentally friendly food packaging, many businesses are focusing on developing markets in Asia and the Middle East.



Segmental insights

By Material Type

Plastic segment continues to dominate the Europe food packaging market because it is affordable, durable, and flexible. It enables a variety of designs that fit various food categories, including beverages and snacks. Plastic is essential to large-scale food production due to its capacity to preserve product freshness and avoid contamination. Developments in recyclable plastics are helping to maintain their dominance despite growing environmental concerns

Paper and paperboard packaging are witnessing fast growth, driven by stringent EU regulations that encourage sustainability and lessen plastic waste. These materials are lightweight, biodegradable, and appropriate for higher-environmentally conscious food brands. Businesses are innovating barrier coatings and compostable liners due to the growing consumer preference for renewable packaging.

By Application/Food Type

The frozen and processed foods segment dominated the Europe market because of busy consumer lifestyles and growing urbanization. Supporting this trend is packaging that provides temperature control and longer shelf life. To preserve flavor and texture, food producers are spending money on vacuum-sealed formats and multilayer films. Growing retail networks and online grocery platforms also contribute to the segment's growth.

The meat and poultry packaging segment is expanding rapidly, driven by rising awareness of hygiene and protein consumption. Consumers are searching for more and more packaging that is freshness-preserving, safe, and leak-proof. Vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging innovations are contributing to improved product quality and longer product life. Additionally, contributing to the segment's growth are advanced labeling solutions and traceability initiatives.

By Packaging Functionality

The protective packaging segment holds the largest share as it guarantees food safety in cold storage and long-distance transportation. It is essential for preserving product quality from the factory to the shelf by preventing contamination, spoilage, and leaks. To save costs without sacrificing safety, manufacturers are concentrating on lightweight yet sturdy materials. It continues to lead the Europe market due to its dependability and wide range of applications.

The active & intelligent packaging segment is growing rapidly as the food supply chain is transformed by digital technologies. Smart sensors and freshness indicators improve transparency and track product conditions. To foster trust and cut waste, these solutions are being used more in high-end and perishable foods. The technology-driven strategy also promotes sustainability by reducing food spoilage and increasing the effectiveness of logistics.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

The Europe food packaging market is advancing rapidly with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular economy initiatives. Companies are being forced to switch from single-use plastics to recyclable and biodegradable alternatives by EU regulations promoting eco-friendly materials. Leading innovators in paper-based and compostable packaging. In the meantime, the region's consumer engagement and brand transparency are being improved by investments in sophisticated labelling solutions and smart packaging.

U.K. Food Packaging Market Trends

The U.K. food packaging market is evolving with a h a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation. Businesses are being pushed to use recyclable and biodegradable materials by the government's plastic packaging tax and circular economy objectives. For improved customer interaction, local manufacturers are implementing smart labeling and digital printing. Growing e-commerce and shifting lifestyles are driving up demand for convenient portable packaging.

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials: Purchasing raw materials like paper, plastics, glass, aluminum, and biopolymers is where the value chain starts. To meet EU sustainability targets and lessen reliance on virgin plastics, more emphasis is being placed on recyclable and renewable materials.

Component Manufacturing: During this phase, raw materials are transformed into packaging elements such as closures of cartons, films, and containers. To improve product quality and shelf life while reducing their negative effects on the environment, manufacturers concentrate on lightweighting, digital printing, and barrier protection technologies.

Logistics and Distribution: Packaging materials are delivered to food producers and retailers on time thanks to effective logistics and distribution networks. To lower carbon emissions and boost operational effectiveness throughout Europe, businesses are implementing smart tracking, eco-friendly transportation, and regional supply hubs.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Tetra Pak International S.A. announced a paper-based barrier material innovation for aseptic cartons that reduces aluminium layer usage and lowers carbon footprint by up to one-third.

In Sep 2024, Fedemco (Spanish Wooden Packaging Federation) launched the “Ecowoox” certification mark to promote sustainable wooden packaging across Europe.

Top Companies in the Market

Stora Enso Oyj: Offers renewable, fiber-based packaging materials like paperboard and barrier coatings for a variety of dry, chilled, frozen, and liquid food applications, focusing on sustainability.

Offers renewable, for a variety of dry, chilled, frozen, and liquid food applications, focusing on sustainability. Smurfit Kappa Group: Provides sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes and special insulated containers for frozen foods, to reduce waste and replace single-use plastics.

Provides sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes and special insulated containers for frozen foods, to reduce waste and replace single-use plastics. Tetra Pak International S.A.: Specializes in carton-based packaging and processing solutions, particularly for liquid food products like dairy and beverages, with aseptic technology to extend shelf life.

Specializes in carton-based packaging and processing solutions, particularly for liquid food products like dairy and beverages, with aseptic technology to extend shelf life. Ball Corporation: Primarily manufactures recyclable aluminum and steel cans and ends for the beverage and food industries, including food containers and aerosol cans.

Primarily manufactures recyclable aluminum and steel cans and ends for the beverage and food industries, including food containers and aerosol cans. Crown Holdings, Inc.: Produces metal packaging , including aluminum and steel cans, for various food and beverage applications, providing distinctive and protective containers.

, including aluminum and steel cans, for various food and beverage applications, providing distinctive and protective containers. Amcor PLC: Develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of flexible and rigid packaging, including paper-based and aluminum options, for food and beverage products.

Develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of flexible and rigid packaging, including paper-based and aluminum options, for food and beverage products. Mondi Group: Offers a broad range of innovative and sustainable paper- and plastic-based packaging solutions for food, with a focus on efficiency and shelf appeal.

Offers a broad range of innovative and sustainable paper- and plastic-based packaging solutions for food, with a focus on efficiency and shelf appeal. Sealed Air Corporation: Provides food packaging materials and automated equipment, such as Cryovac® products, to enhance food safety, extend shelf life, and streamline processing.

Provides food packaging materials and automated equipment, such as Cryovac® products, to enhance food safety, extend shelf life, and streamline processing. Graphic Packaging International: Supplies paperboard packaging solutions, including folding cartons and ovenable trays, for a wide range of food and beverage products.

Supplies paperboard packaging solutions, including folding cartons and ovenable trays, for a wide range of food and beverage products. Packaging Corporation of America: Specializes in corrugated packaging and displays for the food and beverage industry, with an emphasis on strength, moisture resistance, and sustainable solutions.

Market Segmentations

By Material Type

Plastic (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS, PLA)

Paper & Paperboard

Metal (Aluminum, Tinplate, Steel)

Glass

Composite / Laminates



By Application / Food Type

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic & Alcoholic)

Frozen & Processed Foods

Other Food Products (Snacks, Sauces, Condiments, Nutraceuticals)



By Packaging Functionality

Protective Packaging

Active & Intelligent Packaging (Modified Atmosphere, Oxygen Scavengers, Smart Labels)

Convenience & Ready-to-Use Packaging



